Apple might cap iPhone 6 at 128GB, but ditch the 32GB model

Good news for those ready to throw down cash for Apple's next flagship blower, as leaks suggest a storage increase is in the works...

Looks like Apple could finally be bringing 128GB internal storage to its smartphone line-up with the fast-approaching iPhone 6.

A phone repair firm called GeekBar has leaked schematics that appear to show the range of storage capacities available with the upcoming iPhone 6 variants.

For the first time ever there's a 128GB variant listed, although its not clear if the upped capacity will be available on both the 4.7-in and 5.5-in iPhone 6 models.

There's a good chance the increased storage might only appear on the larger variant, as it's expected to ship with a higher price-tag than its smaller sibling.

GeekBar chart

The NAND flash modules listed look like they're coming courtesy of Toshiba and Hynix, although interestingly there's no 32GB capacity included.

Honestly, we've no idea why Apple would drop the 32GB model, especially when a 16GB variant still appears to be incoming.

It's been rumoured that Apple would be ditching a 16GB model altogether, since the low storage simply isn't enough for many users anymore.

The iPhone 5S currently ships in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB models, while the iPad can be purchased with 128GB storage - the cap for current iOS devices.

Source GeekBar/Weibo

Via GForGames, TechRadar