The Bluetooth Tracker that's "better than AirTag" is down to its lowest price ever – you could almost buy three for the price of one of Apple's
The Ugreen FineTrack 2 Bluetooth Tracker has 35% off for Prime Day – and it looks cool too
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The Ugreen FineTrack 2 Bluetooth Tracker has 35% off for Prime Day – and it looks cool too