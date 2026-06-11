Lidl just launched an entire range of portable BBQs – here’s what’s included and how much they cost
Prices start at just £8.99
The middle aisle at Lidl has become something of an iconic UK institution, offering everything from the best air fryers to inflatable swimming pools. So if you’re thinking about upgrading your barbecue ahead of summer hosting season, you’re in luck.
Lidl has just launched a range of portable BBQ essentials designed to make al fresco cooking a lot easier. The collection includes four different barbecues alongside two barbecue pans, all arriving in stores nationwide from today, whilst stocks last.
With prices starting at an incredible £9, it felt far too good not to share.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.