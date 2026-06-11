Lidl just launched an entire range of portable BBQs – here’s what’s included and how much they cost

The middle aisle at Lidl has become something of an iconic UK institution, offering everything from the best air fryers to inflatable swimming pools. So if you’re thinking about upgrading your barbecue ahead of summer hosting season, you’re in luck.

Lidl has just launched a range of portable BBQ essentials designed to make al fresco cooking a lot easier. The collection includes four different barbecues alongside two barbecue pans, all arriving in stores nationwide from today, whilst stocks last.

With prices starting at an incredible £9, it felt far too good not to share.

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