3 of the best pressure washers heavily discounted on Amazon right now

After months of rain, dirt and general neglect, patios are looking tired, decking’s lost its colour, and driveways are probably in need of a proper refresh. One of the best pressure washers can cut through all of that in minutes – lifting grime, moss and algae far more effectively than a bucket and brush ever could.

So, if you’ve been thinking about getting one, shopping whilst they’re on offer makes even more sense. Pressure washers can be an investment, but seasonal deals often knock a decent amount off the price, so you can get a more powerful model without stretching your budget.

Take a lot at the top three deals we've found on Amazon today:

Patoolio Pressure Washer: was £160 now £110 at Amazon Equipped with a 4-wheel smart mobility system, this pressure washer glides smoothly across any surface. It also comes with four quick-connect brass nozzles and a foldable handle for compact storage.