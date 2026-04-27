3 of the best pressure washers heavily discounted on Amazon right now
It's the perfect time to secure a deal
After months of rain, dirt and general neglect, patios are looking tired, decking’s lost its colour, and driveways are probably in need of a proper refresh. One of the best pressure washers can cut through all of that in minutes – lifting grime, moss and algae far more effectively than a bucket and brush ever could.
So, if you’ve been thinking about getting one, shopping whilst they’re on offer makes even more sense. Pressure washers can be an investment, but seasonal deals often knock a decent amount off the price, so you can get a more powerful model without stretching your budget.
Take a lot at the top three deals we've found on Amazon today:
With a a pressure of 135 bar, the Bosch UniversalAquatak 135 also features a 3-in-1 nozzle which combines a fan jet, rotary jet and point jet.
Equipped with a 4-wheel smart mobility system, this pressure washer glides smoothly across any surface. It also comes with four quick-connect brass nozzles and a foldable handle for compact storage.
With a 130 pressure bar and 420 l/h flow rate, this Kärcher pressure washer has a high-pressure gun, an 8-metre high-pressure Flex hose, a spray lance and a dirt blaster.
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