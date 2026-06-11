Grind’s summer coffee pods are finally here, and the new flavours are perfect for your iced coffee fix

QUICK SUMMARY Grind has released its new summer coffee pod flavours. Available for a limited time, the new Grind summer pods come in Honey Nut and Sweet Miso flavours.

While it might not look or feel like summer right now – the joys of UK weather – Grind is gearing up for the sunny season by launching its new summer coffee pod flavours. Perfect for your pod coffee machine , the limited edition collection features Honey Nut and Sweet Miso flavours that are specifically designed for your iced coffee fix.

The new summer coffee pods from Grind are inspired by seasonal flavours, and its customers’ favourite drinks served in Grind cafes. For example, you can now make Grind’s popular Honey Nut Shaken Latte from its cafes in the comfort of your home with its new Honey Nut pods.

The Honey Nut pods might be my favourite from the range, as I love a sweet syrup in my morning latte. While the taste is definitely sweeter than standard coffees, the Honey Nut flavour combines rich coffee with golden honey and toasted nuts for a smooth, balanced flavour.

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For those who prefer sweet and savoury tastes, the Sweet Miso pods is what you’ll want from Grind’s new summer range. It blends Grind’s specialty-grade coffee with caramelised and umami notes, so you should get a combination of sweetness and saltiness in each sip.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Grind) (Image credit: Grind)

The new Grind summer pods can be used to make both hot and cold drinks, but the flavours really shine when served as iced coffees. As is the case with all Grind pods, the Honey Nut and Sweet Miso pods are Nespresso-compatible so you can use them with any Nespresso pod machine, including Grind’s very own Grind One machine.

What’s even better about Grind coffee pods is that they’re home-compostable, and made from plants to make them more ethically and easy to dispose of. The coffee they use is also ethically sourced, and you can create your own blends.

Grind’s new summer coffee pods are available to buy in 30, 60 or 100 pods. Prices start at £15.75 for a one-time purchase of 30 pods, or you can sign up for Grind pod subscription which is £13.95. For first-time delivery, you can get 25% off.