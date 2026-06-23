De'Longhi’s “bean to cup coffee machine I can no longer live without” just got a huge £445 price cut

The Amazon Prime Day sale is in full swing, and I’ve just found an amazing deal on the De’Longhi Eletta Explore, the “bean to cup coffee machine I can no longer live without.”

Right now at Amazon, the De’Longhi Eletta Explore has been given a generous £445 price cut, taking it down to its cheapest ever price. It’s arguably one of the best bean to cup coffee machines we’ve ever tried at T3, as it makes an incredible array of both hot and cold drinks, has simple controls, and is a stunning addition to your kitchen.

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Originally priced at £969.99, the De’Longhi Eletta Explore is now £524.99, saving you £445 on this luxury coffee machine. Is this espresso maker still expensive? Yes, but it’s rare to get this big of a discount on a De’Longhi coffee machine so if you want it, this is the deal I’d recommend buying.

Our Home Writer, Lizzie Wilmot gave this coffee machine five stars in her De'Longhi Eletta Explore review . Lizzie and I have both tested hundreds of products for T3, but the De’Longhi Eletta Explore is honestly the one I hear her rave about the most – here’s why.

The De’Longhi Eletta Explore has a stunning colour touchscreen which is so easy to use, barista experts and coffee beginners can both enjoy it. It has drink options, a settings menu, and profile selection, as well as quick shortcuts for your favourite hot or cold beverages.

Speaking of hot and cold, the De’Longhi Eletta Explore can make hot and cold brew coffees. It has two LatteCrema milk carafes which can be used to froth the perfect milk for both hot and cold coffees, as well as dairy and plant-based milks. It truly is a top-tier choice for coffee lovers, and as Lizzie said, “there's no secret that it comes with a higher price tag, but its features, design and menu variation explains it all.”