The Shark ChillPill fan is helping me survive the UK heatwave – and it’s now cheaper for Prime Day

I don’t need to tell you that it’s absolutely roasting in the UK this week. I love the hotter weather, but when it’s 30+ degrees, I’ve been struggling at times, which is why I’ve been happy to have the Shark ChillPill fan on hand to help cool me down.

The Shark ChillPill is Shark’s first portable, handheld that launched earlier this year. It comes with three attachments for quick cooling relief, and it’s honestly what has been helping me survive the UK heatwaves – and right now for Prime Day , it’s dropped to its cheapest price.

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Originally priced at £149.99, the Shark ChillPill is now £119.99, saving you 20% on this premium handheld fan. This might not sound like a huge discount – as fans are in high demand right now, it’s unlikely that you’ll find a bigger price cut – but the Shark ChillPill only came out in March 2026 so this is a rare deal you should take advantage of.

I rated this fan highly in my Shark ChillPill review , and commented that “for on-the-go cooling relief, the Shark ChillPill is a handheld, portable, pocket-sized lifesaver.” That might sound dramatic, but I’ve been using the Shark ChillPill for months now, and it’s helped me through an unseasonably hot wedding, stuffy airport queues, and it’s currently on now while I write this sweating at my desk.

My favourite feature of the Shark ChillPill is its high-speed fan attachment. Given its compact, petite size, you might not expect the Shark ChillPill to be quite so powerful but it provides impressive projection and cooling relief at all speeds – and there are 10 of them to choose from.

The Shark ChillPill also comes with an InstaChill plate which cools skin when you touch it to pressure points, and a Mister which releases a thin stream of mist when you add water to the attachment. Both are versatile and easy to attach to the fan.

There aren’t a ton of