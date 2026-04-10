12 Shark products discounted on Amazon this week – including brand new releases

Despite Amazon’s Spring Sale ending a few weeks ago, there are still plenty of impressive deals to be found on the site. Whilst many of these focus on Amazon’s own brands – like Ring and Blink – I’ve recently noticed a variety of discounts on Shark products too, which is great news given it’s one of our favourite brands for the best cordless vacuum cleaners and fans.

Below, you’ll find 12 of the best Shark deals currently available on Amazon, including some very recent releases. Many of them are discounted by up to 50%, so they’re definitely worth a look if you’ve been thinking about making any appliance upgrades.