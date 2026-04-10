12 Shark products discounted on Amazon this week – including brand new releases
Some of them are reduced by over 50%
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Despite Amazon’s Spring Sale ending a few weeks ago, there are still plenty of impressive deals to be found on the site. Whilst many of these focus on Amazon’s own brands – like Ring and Blink – I’ve recently noticed a variety of discounts on Shark products too, which is great news given it’s one of our favourite brands for the best cordless vacuum cleaners and fans.
Below, you’ll find 12 of the best Shark deals currently available on Amazon, including some very recent releases. Many of them are discounted by up to 50%, so they’re definitely worth a look if you’ve been thinking about making any appliance upgrades.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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