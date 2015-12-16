Star Wars week: everything you need to know about Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Ah, welcome my friend! Come on in from the barren, frozen wasteland of Hoth dear visitor. Yes, we see that glint in your eye, that yearning to consume every last drop of Star Wars: The Force Awakens information. No, no, don't offer any explanation or excuse. It's fine, we understand - it's Star Wars, right?

Well, you're safe now, your toils are over, as below we have everything we know about the new film pooled into one super handy, spoiler-free guide. We've got the hottest images, the sweetest trailers and all the essential knowledge about new locations, characters and technology, among much, much more. So pour yourself a Ruby Bliel, put your feet up on a Jawa and blast off into Star Wars: The Force Awakens heaven.

For the next couple of weeks on T3.com, we're T3-PO, the rebel alliance. We'll be looking at the light side of tech, looking at what's good and great about technology in the Star Wars universe and beyond. On the other hand, our sister site techradar has become the evil techvadar. Read more about T3-PO vs techvadar and check out the dark side of tech on techvadar, too!

Check out all our other great Star Wars stuff:

Best Star Wars novels: plus an interview with Battlefront: Twilight Company writer Alexander Freed

21 alternative ways to take down the Death Star

Best lightsaber replica and toy round-up

The most advanced prosthetic hands in the world

The Star Wars Machete Order explained

The best Star Wars tech we wish existed

10 reasons why Star Wars is better than Star Trek

T3's 10 best Star Wars moments

Cover me! 10 best Star Wars phone cases

10 best Star Wars video games

Star Wars 1313 might not be as dead as we thought

T3 Opinion: A newb's view of Star Wars

The best Star Wars characters NOT from the films

10 gadgets every Jedi needs

Top 5 lightsabers ranked

Best Lego sets 2015: Star Wars, Dr Who, Minecraft and much, much more

BB-8 Droid review - Star Wars' most loveable robot is now in toy form

Check out these luxury Star Wars pens!

Skylake meets Skywalker in HP's limited edition Star Wars laptop

Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailers, news and rumours

Star Wars: Battlefront release date, news and trailers

Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer - The 8 best bits

Sky bags deal to show the new Star Wars film first on TV

12 Star Wars tech facts you almost certainly should know

Star Wars to get the VR treatment this year

New Characters

Name: Kylo Ren

Actor: Adam Driver

Description: One of the film's new villains, Kylo Ren is apparently not a Sith Lord but instead a Knight of Ren and is in the service of Supreme Leader Snoke, the yet-to-be-seen big bad. Ren also utilizes a self-built lightsaber with a distinctive crossguard (see the 'New Technology' section for more info), that according to the film's director, J.J. Abrams, 'is as dangerous and as fierce and as ragged' as Ren himself. From what we've seen so far, Ren wears a distinctive metal face mask, as well as an a-typical black hooded robe ensemble that just screams bad guy. From the latest trailer, we also know that Ren seems to go up against a blue lightsaber wielding Finn on the film's new ice world, however why he is there and for what purpose remains a mystery.

Name: Rey

Actor: Daisy Ridley

Description: We know little about Rey, however what we do know is intriguing. A female scavenger operating on the new desert planet of Jakku, Rey owns a landspeeder, a custom-made quarterstaff and dresses in ragged tan clothes. In the latest trailer we see her scavenging in the ruined skeleton of a Star Destroyer that has crash-landed on Jakku, as well as travelling with Finn, BB-8 Droid and - that's right! - Han Solo. While we see her engaged in some contextless action in the trailer, what really intrigues with Rey is her lack of any last name or apparent background. Is she Luke's daughter? What about Han and Leia's? Or is she someone else entirely? And why is she living such a rough, isolated life on Jakku?

UPDATE: A new Duracell battery advert has shown a girl dressed up just like Rey, both wielding a lightsaber and using force push on a stormtrooper. Whether or not she is supposed to be Rey is not confirmed, however they do look awfully similar in terms of outfits. Check out the video below and make up your own mind:

If the girl is supposed to be Rey, does this mean she is also Force-sensitive and becomes a Jedi in the new film?

UPDATE: In the new International Trailer Rey says that she has been 'waiting for her family' on Jakku, whoever that is.

Name: Captain Phasma

Actor: Gwendoline Christie

Description: Captain Phasma is the leader of the First Order's (see 'Other New Stuff' section for more information) legions of stormtroopers. She wears distinctive metal armour that is reminiscent of a Medieval knight and appears to be armed with a custom blaster rifle. Whether Phasma is all out bad or not we don't yet know, however considering her position in the First Order, here at T3.com we're guessing she's more Boba Fett than Lando Calrissian.

Name: Finn

Actor: John Boyega

Description: We have seen more of a character arc with Finn than many of the other characters, with the film's lead male protagonist appearing at first as a stormtrooper in the army of the First Order. However, over the trailers released, it's obvious that Finn leaves that life behind, joining up seemingly with Rey and then later Han Solo. We've seen shots of Finn meeting Poe Dameron at a Resistance base, exploring new locations with Rey and BB-8 and, most likely, on-board the Millennium Falcon. At some point in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Finn also seems to get his hands on Anakin's old blue lightsaber, although whether or not he becomes a Jedi is unknown.

Name: General Hux

Actor: Domhnall Gleeson

Description: General in the army of the First Order and commander of Starkiller Base (nice nod there to Luke Skywalker's original name in the first Star Wars script, 'Luke Starkiller') Hux appears to be another villain from what we've seen and read so far. I think it's pretty safe to assume that Hux is evil, like Grand Moff Tarkin evil, but who knows?

Name: Poe Dameron

Actor: Oscar Isaac

Description: An ace fighter pilot in the new film's Resistance, Poe Dameron appears to get quite a bit of screen time in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. We've seen him piloting a black, custom,T-70 X-Wing in multiple locations. We've seen him being taken into custody by the First Order and then tortured by Kylo Ren. And, we've seen him give Finn that knowing look on the Resistance base. Is he the new Wedge Antilles? Or will he have a larger, less flight-heavy role in the new series of films?

Name: Supreme Leader Snoke

Actor: Andy Serkis

Description: We have not seen this big bad yet in any promotional imagery or trailers, however we do know that Kylo Ren serves under Supreme Leader Snoke, and that he is being played by motion capture master Andy Serkis. Does this mean Snoke will be another CG creation? Almost certainly, although hopefully he won't look anything like our other, franchise-killing CG chum, Jar Jar Binks.

New Locations

Name: Jakku

Description: A desert planet littered with the remains of the Battle of Jakku, an epic conflict that occurred following the event of Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi, Jakku is home to scavengers, violent gangs and one of the new film's protagonists, Rey. It is also the planet that Finn crashes on near the start of the film in a heavily damaged TIE fighter. In the latest trailer we also got to see the Millennium Falcon soaring in and around its ruinous surface, while being chased by what appear to be forces of the First Order. We're pretty sure that it is on Jakku that Finn, Rey and Han Solo are brought together, but how and why remains a mystery.

Name: Unknown (ice world)

Description: We've seen what we presume to be a single ice world briefly in multiple of the released trailers, with Kylo Ren shown striding into a frozen forest, X-Wings and TIE fighters dogfighting over its mountainous and craggy surface, and Finn wielding Anakin's old lightsaber on it. Rumours have suggested that Kylo Ren is a bit of Darth Vader fanboy and is desirous of his old lightsaber - so could he be searching for it here? We know Finn ends up with it at some point, but he doesn't have it at the start of the film, so someone else does. Who could that person be? Maybe the yet-to-be-seen Luke Skywalker. Well, either him or Jar Jar.

Name: Unknown (maybe Yavin 4)

Description: Another unknown planet from the trailers is this lush, forest world. The Resistance definitely have a base there, as can be seen in the nearby image, and there also seems to be a pretty epic battle during the film. Simply due to a visual similarity, we've made a guess that this could be Yavin 4, the jungle moon that orbits around the gas giant of Yavin. It could, of course, be somewhere completely new, however regardless of whether it is new or old, it definitely seems to be controlled by the Resistance.

Name: Takodana

Description: The Internet believes this image shows the entrance to Maz Kanata's castle stronghold. If true, that means Finn, Rey and Han are on Takodana, an outlaw world filled with pirates, bandits and misfits. Kanata, who is played by Lupita Nyong'o via motion capture, is queen of this stronghold, housing travelers and smugglers within its thick walls. What Han and company are doing here though remains unclear.

New Technology

Name: Crossguard lightsaber

Description: Kylo Ren's crossguard lightsaber made quite the impact when unveiled in the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with its unique fire-like main blade and twin smaller crossguard blades offering something totally new. According to what has been released, Ren built this lightsaber himself, and it supposedly reflects how fierce and dangerous he is. Here at T3.com we like how the saber is remiscent of Medieval great swords, which seems an apt choice considering the Kylo is a Knight of Ren. If it is more powerful or not than the classic lightsaber is up for conjecture.

Name: T70 X-Wing

Description: The classic starfighter is back in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, however apparently with a newer, more advanced model. Poe Dameron, who has a custom black X-Wing, leads an elite unit of next generation T-70 X-Wing pilots. Each T-70 is equipped with four Ion engines and four laser cannons, with room for a single pilot and Astro droid on board. These babies seem to get a lot of action in the film from what we've seen, with a series of spectacular dogfights already released in the film's numerous trailers.

Name: BB-8 Droid

Description: The cheeky ball-tastic BB-8 is a spherical astromech droid that is loyal to Resistance starfighter ace Poe Dameron. Indeed, we've seen images of BB-8 mounted within a T-70 X-Wing's droid socket, so we're guessing it's Poe's. That said, the trailers also show BB-8 rolling around the desert planet of Jakku, as well as Takodana among other locals, so be prepared for plenty of hot droid action in the film. For those who need more BB-8 right now, then check out 'The Merch' section of this guide for details on the recently released toy version.

Name: Star Destroyer Finalizer

Description: Again, thanks to some industrious digging on the behalf of the Internet, we are now pretty confident that this futuristic looking new version of the Star Destroyer is called the 'Finalizer'. That is, however, pretty much all we know about the Finalizer, with any advanced capabilities remaining under lock and key. Thanks to the latest trailer however, we did get a shot of its bridge, with Kylo Ren delivering his 'I will finish what you started' speech while looking out from it into some classic J.J. Abrams lens flare.

Name: Speeder

Description: Ok, so this tech doesn't look super advanced, but it is still new and an update to the classic landspeeder from the original trilogy. We've seen Rey ride the speeder on Jakku, where it has most likely been her vehicle of choice when out on scavenging missions.

Other New Stuff

Name: The First Order

Description: In what essentially seems to be the Empire mark II, the First Order is the new, stormtrooper-tastic evil organisation of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Lead by the film's big bad, Supreme Leader Snoke, the First Order operate out of Starkiller Base, which supposedly sports a superweapon capable of destroying entire star systems. Interestingly, while there definitely seems to be members of its organisation that are Force-sensitive, such as Kylo Ren, they don't seem to be hand-in-glove with the Sith. We're guessing that the First Order will be a constant threat throughout the upcoming trilogy.

Name: Knights of Ren

Description: In our eyes here at T3.com, the Knights of Ren are one of the most interesting new additions to the Star Wars universe. Kylo Ren, the crossguard lightsaber-wielding bad from the trailers, is apparently a member of this organisation (he may lead it), and according to reports anyone who joins their ranks must take the 'Ren' title. This is interesting, as in the previous films, the title 'Darth' seemed to be the title of choice among the Sith. Are the Knights of Ren going to be the new Sith Lords? Is Supreme Leader Snoke a Sith, a Knight or neither? And why were the Knights founded in the first place? All these are questions that remain to be answered.

Old Characters

Name: Han Solo

Description: Everyone's favourite rogue is back, although this time looking quite a bit older and wiser. It seem's Han has quite a bit to do in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, being seen in a variety of environments and situations. It looks like Han is going to act as some sort of guide to our two new protagonists Rey and Finn, as we've seen them travelling together on Takodana and what looks like the Falcon.

Name: Leia Organa

Description: We've seen very, very little of Leia during the promotional run for the film, however we did see her and Han together briefly in the latest trailer. They look upset, which we are guessing is because they are about to seperate. What they've been up to over the past 30 years, as well as if they ever had any children, remains a mystery.

UPDATE: J.J. Abrams has revealed that Leia is not referred to as 'Princess' in the film, but rather as 'General'. According to the director, one character does let slip her title from the first triology however. Make of that what you will!

Name: Chewbacca

Description: It's Chewie and he's back. He'll roar, fire his bowcaster and generally look fabulous.

Name: C-3PO

Description: Only images of C-3PO so far, however he's definitely back and looking nice and shiny. No details about what C-3PO has been doing for 30 years have emerged up till now, however if T3.com were to hazzard a guess, then it would be as some sort of shoe-shining, music hall-reject, probability predicting valet to Leia.

UPDATE: The new International Trailer (see 'The Trailers' section) has some brief footage of C-3PO at what looks like a Resistance base.

Name: R2-D2

Description: Again, very little shown of R2-D2 in the trailers so far, however we did get that money shot of R2-D2 and a hooded figure with a robotic hand (see 'Known Unknowns' section below).

Name: Luke Skywalker

Description: Ok, so that's an old shot, we know, we know. However, mysteriously, up to this point the hero of the original trilogy has been completely absent from all promotional material. Luke's not even on the official poster for the film. He is definitely in it though, but where and doing what we have no concrete information on.

The Trailers

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Trailer 1

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Trailer 1 (Lego Edition)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Trailer 2

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Trailer 3

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Supercut Trailer

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Comic-Con 2015 Trailer

UPDATE: A new International Trailer has dropped with more juicy footage.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - International Trailer 1

UPDATE: A new TV spot has landed with a little new, unseen footage in it.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens TV spot

UPDATE: A second International Trailer has landed with even more new, unseen footage.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Internation Trailer 2

The Posters

UPDATE: A bunch of new character posters have dropped. Check them out below.

UPDATE: A new IMAX poster has been released.

UPDATE: A new selection of retro posters have been released.

The Articles

Known Unknowns

What is known: Luke Skywalker is in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

What is unknown: Basically everything. Is this Luke reaching out to R2 in the image above? Where is Luke? Has Luke turned to the dark side? Does Luke have anything to do with Anakin's missing lightsaber? Is Luke still a powerful Jedi? Will Luke survive the film, or will he be bumped off? All this and more remains unknown.

What is known: Anakin's missing lightsaber seemingly plays a part in the new film

What is unknown: Who has inherited the lightsaber and how? Who is this giving and receiving the lightsaber in the image above? Why is Finn seen with the lightsaber at the end of the most recent trailer? Does Kylo Ren want to recover the lightsaber and, if so, for what purpose?

What is known: Finn gets his hands on Anakin's missing lightsaber

What is unknown: Is Finn Force-sensitive? Does Finn become a Jedi? Does he defeat Kylo Ren in the fight shown in the image above? Or, is Finn just a courier for the lightsaber and uses it here out of desperation?

What is known: Rey's last name has been deliberately left out of all publicity material

What is unknown: Who is Rey? Is she Han and Leia's daughter, or Luke's? Or, is her missing last name simply a red herring?

What is known: Somebody that Rey is attached to emotionally gets killed (or, at the very least, severely hurt)

What is unknown: Who is the fallen figure that Rey is crying over? Han Solo? Luke Skywalker? Poe Dameron? Jar Jar Binks?

What is known: The Millennium Falcon is back and it's kicking ass

What is unknown: Who has had possession of the Falcon over the last 30 years? Han says, 'Chewie... we're home' in the second trailer, so have they lost possession of the Falcon and had to reclaim it? In addition, does anyone else inherit the Falcon if Han dies?

The Merch

Name: BB-8 App-Enabled Droid

Description: This orange-sized toy is buckets of fun, allowing you to pilot BB-8 around your home through use of a smartphone or tablet app.

Name: Lego Kylo Ren Command Shuttle

Description: One of the many, many new Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens products to be released. This medium sized set is pretty cool though, measuring in at 28x22x20 centimetres and coming with a variety of figures, you can get your evil on in style with Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle.

Name: Star Wars: The Force Awakens Kylo Ren Ultimate FX Lightsaber

Description: Now you, I mean your children, can pretend to be Kylo Ren with this replica version of the crossguard lightsaber. It lights up, hums audibly, and makes clashing sounds when struck against something.

Name: Star Wars: The Force Awakens Nerf First Order Stormtrooper Deluxe Blaster

Description: Hunt out the Resistance with this toy Blaster rifle. It fires up to 20 metres and comes with 12 Nerf darts.

Name: Star Wars: The Force Awakens Kylo Ren Mug

Description: Errrrm... it's a mug. A mug with Kylo Ren on.

Name: Star Wars: The Force Awakens Monopoly Board Game

Description: This version of Monopoly comes with a Star Wars themed board and characters, however it operates in basically the same way as the original. Roads and utilities are replaced with planets and bases.

Other Awesome Images

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is released in cinemas on December 17, 2015.

Speculatron

Warning! What follows is speculation, however it is based on numerous Internet leaks and, if you want to walk into Star Wars: The Force Awakens with a fresh mind, then stop reading now. Remember: once seen, they can't be unseen! Warning!

Throughout this guide a lot of questions remain unanswered from the officially released publicity material. However, the Internet been the Internet, some leaks have dripped out during production and led to some wild speculation online. Here at T3 Towers, we fed these nuggets of information into our patent pending Speculatron machine and this is what it spat out:

WARNING! - POSSIBLE SPOILERS WILL BEGIN BELOW THIS IMAGE OF FIRST ORDER STORMTROOPERS - WARNING!

Rey is not the daughter of Han and Leia.

Kylo Ren will kill a member of the original cast.

BB-8 Droid is female.

Finn will not die.

General Hux is Luke Skywalker's son.

Luke Skywalker has become more powerful than Yoda.

Supreme Leader Snoke is actually Jar Jar Binks.

This guide will be periodically added to and updated right up until the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Be sure to check back in the future for even more information.