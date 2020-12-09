Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: release date, price, specs, and more

Samsung's Galaxy Fold range got off to a rocky start, but after a relaunch and a follow-up with the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the smartphone series is one of the most desirable on the market, in spite of its heavy price tag.

We're almost certainly going to see a successor to the Fold 2 in 2021, with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. While nothing official has been announced this far out from its release, leaks and rumors are trickling out to paint a picture of a next-gen smartphone device that Android users will want to get their hands on.

While the Galaxy Fold 2 made its debut in September, 2020, the original Fold launched in April, 2019 before being taken off the market to address quality issues, and reappearing in September that year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 won't be following suit by the looks of things, with a June, 2021 release on the cards. This could be so that it lines up with MWC 2021 (Mobile World Congress).

The OG Fold was unveiled at the event in 2019, so Samsung wanting to use MWC as a backdrop for the reveal makes sense.

Galaxy Z Fold 3: price

We've not heard anything about the price yet, but if the Galaxy Z Fold 3 follows the same pricing structure as the Galaxy Z Fold 2, we expect it to start from $1,999 / £1,799 / AU$2,999.

That's a pretty steep price tag, but customers might find themselves forking over even more if rumors about the S-Pen are true.

We already know that the Galaxy 21 Ultra will offer S-Pen support, and that the Note 21 – which isn't dead after all – will ship with the stylus as expected. According to tipsters, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will not only offer S-Pen support, which could crank up the price by dint of making the foldable screen compatible with the stylus, but it could very well ship with it.

Taking into account these two factors, the cost of the foldable could skyrockets, but in the current climate, consumers could be reluctant to shell out even more money for an already expensive phone.

Galaxy Z Fold 3: display and design

We've heard all sorts about the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, from a form factor that's not too dissimilar to the Fold 2, to some really radical changes.

We've heard that the smartphone might take inspiration from its older Galaxy S Edge models by using the hinge to display notifications by way of an LED light strip. A change in color would denote an alert. It's a neat idea, but with a display panel on the front, it seems a touch redundant. Perhaps that particular patent won't come to pass.

A few other patents that have been spotted suggest that Samsung could be erring on the wild side when it comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 design. One patent shows off a dual-folding device (echoing the letter 'Z') with a pull-out physical keyboard which would be a hit with Blackberry fans.

The same design (sans keyboard) popped up again recently, in a Samsung blog of all places. A dual folding Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold device were amongst three unique foldables that could see Samsung take the Z series to a whole new level, and compete with the upcoming rollable Oppo x 2021 and LG's own rollable Project B smartphone.

We've also seen a much more sedated concept that sports the same design as the Galaxy Z Fold 2, although this one was pure speculation from a tipster, so we suggest you take all of them with a pinch of salt.

We may even see the removal of the holepunch camera if the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first Samsung device to launch with an under-display camera as rumored.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is reportedly going to sport a 7-inch main display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the outer panel could shrink down to just 4-inches.

Galaxy Z Fold 3: specs and features

Not much has slipped out on the specs front, but Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 processor is undoubtedly going to be housed in the chassis.

The handset is going to need a beefy battery if it's supporting a front panel, as well as the main screen, and a possible LED strip. But if Samsung cuts down the size of the outer display, that should help alleviate the strain.

Galaxy Z Fold 3: other rumours and news

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumored to offer S-Pen support and may even ship with the stylus. Making the panel compatible with the S-Pen tech will no doubt bump up the cost, and if the smartphone ships with the stylus, the cost will shoot up even more.

If Samsung is phasing out the Note series, it looks like Z Fold line is going to be its replacement.