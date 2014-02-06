10 iconic movie gadgets we want in Lego right now

Previous Next 7/10

Aliens' Power Loader

This exoskeleton from Aliens really showed how far the sequel had come from its relatively simple original outing. Strapping soldiers into whopping great robotic bodies was far more blockbuster than anything seen in Alien, but it allowed the tech to really shine. The Power Loader was powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and its main use was for general lifting, though, obviously it didn't stop there. We'd love this to come bundled with an Xenomorph, so we set up our own Alien battle.

Source: Flickr