Gadgets gift ideas for men to buy in Christmas 2011

DeWalt DCF610S2

The new 10.8-volt range from Dewalt is small, yet packs a powerful wallop. This is our pick: an electric screwdriver with 15 different speeds for most wall and fitting types and a three-LED light ring that'll let you work in dark spaces. Pretty much every angle is covered, from one-handed, drop-in screw exchange, to the ergonomically shaped “T handle”.

The clincher: No less than 8Nm of torque and a 40-minute charging time.

Price: £294

Link: http://www.dewalt.com