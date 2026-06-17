Netflix's steamiest romance series will get a finale film to send it off into the sunset

Netflix, like many of the best streaming services apart from it, has been slowly but surely building up quite a repertoire when it comes to steamy romance dramas. It figured out quite a few years ago that audiences absolutely love a bit of relationship drama, and it's built out more than one mega-franchise from that genre. One of the first big hits for its efforts was Heartstopper.

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This very British story about coming of age and coming out in the UK while at school became a huge fan favourite and ran for three seasons before Netflix decided that the best way to send it off wasn't a fourth season. Instead, we're getting a finale film, and it just got its first trailer ahead of arriving on 17 July.

Heartstopper Forever | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Heartstopper Forever will pick up the story of Nick and Charlie as they head into a genuinely pivotal part of their lives, at the end of school. They're deciding what's next for them individually and as a unit, with Nick making ready to go to university and Charlie finding himself more and more as his introversion falls away.

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As anyone who had a teenage relationship will know, though, these sorts of thresholds in life tend to bring a huge amount of angst and worry with them – and that looks to be guaranteed from the trailer. Nick's clearly feeling all sorts of anxiety about what his life looks like without Charlie right there by his side, and Charlie in turn is worried about their codependency.