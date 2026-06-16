Netflix's massive new sci-fi horror movie could take the world by storm

I've never held back from heaping praise on Apple TV's commissioning team over the last few years because of the way it's consistently taken fun bets on interesting new sci-fi ideas, so it's only fair that Netflix gets a proper nod for unveiling an equally intriguing project. It's just trailed The Last House, which looks like a fascinating blend of sci-fi and horror elements.

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The original movie will star Wagner Moura (fresh from an Oscar nomination for The Secret Agent) opposite Greta Lee, as a pair of parents whose life is upended when they discover they can't leave their home one morning. From the looks of the first trailer, though, it's not that they're under house arrest – something far more sinister is actually unfolding.

The Last House | Greta Lee and Wagner Moura | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In fact, it looks like the sealing-in doesn't just happen to our family – it might be happening to everyone, putting their survival skills to the test in a very unique way since they can't get outside. We see a timelapse of how the family manages, including some indoor crop cultivation, but the movie seems keen to underline the fact that it's not just a survival story.

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The supernatural storm happening outside the house when it gets sealed is clearly something otherworldly, and it looks fairly heavily implied that the movie might just have aliens in it. These aren't confirmed or even glimpsed on-screen in the trailer, but as it ends we see that the characters might be getting stalked by something in their home.