Treat Dad and save money on a huge range of Father's Day shaving gifts from Gillette

With Father’s Day just around the corner, Gillette has cut the prices of a huge range of grooming kits and gift sets.

Prices have been cut across a wide range of products, including the King C. Gillette range, Mach3 and Fusion5 razors, and the flagship GilletteLabs Heated Razor.

First up, the premium King C. Gillette grooming range. Every kit has been discounted by 33 percent, taking the Beard Taming Kit down from £30 to £20, the Beard Trimming Kit down to £34, and the Ultimate Beard Care Kit is down from £72 to £49, and all come with free next-day delivery from Gillette.co.uk.

The company’s high-end GilletteLabs Heated Razor, which gives the sensation of a hot towel shave, has also been reduced, with the starter kit down 30 percent from £170 to £120. Bought with eight blades, that same kit is £50 off, and down to £159.

Looking at Gillette’s famous Mach3 range, and the Razor Gift Set is down 25 percent to just £7.99. The limited edition Mach3 Razor Gift Set, including Mach3 razor, shaving gel, razor stand, and four blades, has been reduced by 25 percent to £26.99.

There are similar deals to be had with the Gillette Fusion5 razor, with gift sets starting at £9.99, after a 25 percent reduction.

Finally, Gillette has relaunched its Razor Maker set of uniquely designed, 3D-printed razors. Available in limited quantities, there are three options to pick from. Each comes with a pack of five blades and is priced at £39.

GilletteLabs Heated Razor Starter Kit £120 | Was £170 | Save £50

The Heated Razor by Gillette is designed to give you the feeling of a hot towel shave at home. This kit comes with a blade and stand, and is currently reduced by £50 ahead of Father's Day.View Deal

