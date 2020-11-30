These are the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Cyber Monday deals

For anyone looking to upgrade their smartphone then Cyber Monday deals are a great way to do it. This is because this is the single day of the year where technology of all kinds is plunged down in price by dramatic amounts.

Among the best tech discounts we've seen today is the price drops available on the entire Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones. That's right, this year's best mobile offerings from Samsung are now going cheaper than ever before.

The first thing we need to note is that the Samsung Galaxy S20 comes in a variety of flavours depending on your preference and budget. The 'standard' S20 has a 6.2-inch display, oodles of power, a huge battery, and Android 11. The S20 Plus has basically the same internals but with a 6.7-inch display while the S20 Ultra is a bit more powerful and includes a gigantic 6.9-inch display.

To complicate matters even further, Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), with a 6.5-inch display and slightly lower-spec internals to make it a more affordable entry-level S20. The FE comes in some funky colours, too.

While this might seem a little confusing, the easiest way to think about it is simple: how big do I want the screen of my smartphone to be? While 6.2-inches isn't small, it's a lot more manageable than a 6.9-inch smartphone, which is verging on tablet territory. All of the S20 models come with a 5G version.

The bottom line, though, is that all of these S20 versions are fantastic Android smartphones, easily capable of doing everything an iPhone 12 can do and more. If you're looking for a handset that will last for years, the S20 is a good choice.

Let's jump into the best deals for the S20, S20 FE, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra.

