Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders: where to buy the new Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch OLED has just been revealed with no warning whatsoever – and we want one. You probably want one too, and given the scarcity of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, the sensible thing to do is to pre-order ahead of its October 8 launch.

In a nutshell, the new console forgoes the 6.2-inch LCD screen of the OG Switch and instead sports a larger, 7-inch OLED display. It also bumps up the internal storage from 32GB to 64GB, while still supporting expanded storage with microSD cards up to 2TB.

Another big difference is the kickstand, which has gone from a flimsy strip that feels like it's going to snap off at a moment's notice, to a more robust stand that runs the length of the console and can be adjusted for the ideal viewing angle. The latter feature has lead to Nintendo introducing a third 'tabletop' mode, which just means your console won't tip over in a light breeze and playing with it balanced on the kickstand is now a realistic proposition. And of course, there's the new dock with wired LAN port.

Coming in at $349.99 (approx. £250/ AU$465), the Nintendo Switch OLED will be available from October 8 2021, so there's plenty of time to budget. In the meantime, we're scouring the internet for retailers where you can place pre-orders, and have listed the usual suspects below while we wait for official word on when it's available to pre-purchase, as well as pricing for other regions. We'll be checking their pages in the runup to launch and will let you know as soon as the Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders are live.

And don't forget the accessories and peripherals are backwards compatible according to Nintendo's FAQ, so you can use a Nintendo Switch dock with your new Nintendo Switch OLED and vice versa, as well as swapping out Joy-Cons etc.

So scroll down for a list of retailers that will almost certainly be offering Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders and click through the links to check if they're live. We'll also give you the heads up as soon as we see pre-orders open.

