Best Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge deals and tariffs for May 2016

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge was one of the best phones in 2015 and is still one of our favourite devices you can buy right now.

The curved edge doesn't offer much functionality to the Galaxy S6, but it does bring with it style. It looks beautiful on both sides of the phone and really does make other people jealous when you pull it out at a bar and place it down in front of all your friends.

Now the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is out, that has made the Galaxy S6 Edge drop in price as well. It means you can get some fantastic deals for one of the best phones money can buy, so let's take a look and see what Galaxy S6 Edge deal is best for you.

Before we start though, you can get the Galaxy S6 Edge in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage options. We've broken down these deals to reflect the different sizes, so just be sure to choose the right storage size for you.

The UK's best Galaxy S6 Edge deals in May 2016:

Further down the page we've listed all our recommended Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge deals, but these top three are what we think are the absolute best S6 Edge deals out there in the UK today.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge | £60 upfront | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 1GB data - £25pm

£25 is pretty cheap to be paying for a phone of this calibre each month. There is a little to pay upfront (£60) but you'll get a great phone, unlimited calls and texts and 1GB of data, which should keep you going so long as you connect to Wi-Fi when you can. Total cost over 24 months is £660

Get this deal: from Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge | £76.99 upfront | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 4GB of data - £29.99pm

This Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge deal will get you unlimited calls, texts and 4GB of data for £29.99. Yes there's an upfront cost, and no at £76.99 it isn't the cheapest. But for that amount of data on this phone we can assure you it's worth it. Total cost over 24 months £796.75

Get this deal: over at BuyMobiles.net

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge | £50 upfront | Vodafone | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 10GB data - £35pm

A Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge with unlimited calls, texts and 10GB of data, all for £35 per month, with a low upfront cost of £50. Don't think we need to say any more than that to convince you that this is a great deal! Total cost over 24 months £890

Get this deal: over at e2Save

Now let's break down the best Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge deals by network...

Best Galaxy S6 Edge deals on EE - EE is the network to go to if you want high-speed 4G

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge | £82.99 upfront | 1000 minutes | unlimited texts | 1GB data - £27.49pm

This is a great monthly fee for our phone of 2015. Just £27.49 a month for 1000 minutes (do you reall need more?), unlimited texts and 1GB of data. Sure that's not a huge data allowence, but stick to the Wi-Fi when you can and you should be fine. The upfront cost might sting a little, at £82.99 it is quite high, but this phone is worth it. And you can trust us, we write about phones for a living. Total cost over 24 months is £752.59

Get this deal: over at BuyMobiles.net

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge | Free upfront | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 10GB data - £44.99pm

This deal is where things start to get interesting. A brand new Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, unlimited calls/text 10GB of data AND it's free upfront. The only catch? It's £44.99 per month, considerably more expensive thant the other deals above. BUT even a year after its release this is still a top smartphone so if you need the data it's definitely worth the extra expense. Total cost over 24 months is £939.76

Get this deal: over at BuyMobiles.net

Best Galaxy S6 Edge deals on Vodafone - extras like Spotify and Sky Sports Mobile thrown in

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge | £75 upfront | unlimited mins | unlimited texts | 6GB data | £31pm

This is the 6GB of data option. £75 upfront, £31 per month and all the texts and minutes you want. Did we mention how good this phone is? It's a good phone. If you need the data, are keen on the big red Total cost over 24 months £819

Get this deal: over at Mobiles.co.uk

Best Galaxy S6 Edge deals on O2 - includes the popular O2 Priority service

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge | £40 upfront | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 1GB data - £28pm

This is one of the lower monthly payments available for the Galaxy S6 Edge - only £28 per month. You do have to stump up £40 upfront for the phone, but you get unlimited calls and texts and our 2015 smartphone of the year so don't feel too bad about paying that. 1GB of data is pretty slim, but for many users that'll be just fine if you stick to the Wi-Fi when possible Total cost over 24 months is £712

Get this deal: over at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge | £29.99 upfront | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 5GB data - £35pm

What would you do with 5GB of data a month? Watch movies? Constant Snapchat? ALL THE SPOTIFY? Whatever it is, you can get it with this deal, plus unlimited calls and text for £35 per month. Only drawback is that pesky £29.99 upfront cost. Total cost over 24 months is £869.99

Get this deal: over at e2Save (owned by Carphone Warehouse)

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge | £69.99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 10GB data - £40pm

10GB is SO MUCH DATA. You might use that much, you might not. Check if you because you might get a cheaper deal elsewhere. But if you NEED that much (maybe you just like downloading all the things, and that's OK) this might be the deal that works for you. You get 10GB of data, all the calls and texts you want all for £40 per month. Total cost over 24 months is £1029.99

Get this deal: over at e2Save (owned by Carphone Warehouse)

Best Galaxy S6 Edge deals on Three - offers unlimited data

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge | £79.99 upfront | 600 minutes | unlimited texts | 1GB data - £30pm

£30 a month isn't too bad for the Edge, though the upfront cost isn't cheap, almost £80 to get Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge. For that you get 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of 4G data. It's Three's cheapest deal for this phone this month, but you might be able toget more data elsewhere. Total cost over 24 months is £799.99

Get this deal: over at BuyMobiles.net

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge | £29 upfront | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 4GB of data - £38pm

£29 upfront for the Galaxy S6 Edge isn't too bad. Three is starting to come out with some more palatable offers for this phone, with this particular deal nabbing you unlimited calls and texts and 4GB of data for £38. Total cost over 24 months is £941

Get this deal: from Three

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge | £9.99 upfront | Unlimited minutes | Unlimited texts | Unlimited data - £50pm

Ah unlimited data, once so common, now so rare. Three is holding out as the nextwork to go to for unlimited, but it'll cost you. £50 a month for all the GBs you want. Think of what you could do with that! No seriously, think about it. Do you need it, will you use it to its full potential? This is for power users only, otherwise you could be saving your money and getting a cheaper deal. The phones only £9.99 though so that's good. Total cost over 24 months is £1209.99

Get this deal: over at BuyMobiles.net