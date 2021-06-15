Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals and restock: what to expect

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is now mere days away, running from June 21 to June 22, and naturally T3 will be covering the event live to help surface all the very best deals.

One of the very best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals for many people, though, would simply be a Prime Day PS5 restock. Millions of gamers are still without a Sony PlayStation 5 console and the incoming super sale is seen as a potential destination to bag the next-gen hardware.

Below you can find direct links to the PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition product pages at Amazon to check for in-stock consoles in both the USA and UK, as well as everything we currently know and predict for a Prime Day PS5 restock.

Amazon Prime Day PS5 restock [USA]

PS5: $499 @ Amazon

The most desirable product on Earth, the PS5 is in very high demand. This model comes with a 4K UHD Blu-ray player, meaning physical games and movies can be bought and played. You get one DualSense controller in the box. Last time we checked the console was out of stock, but we recommend gamers check right now to see if a new wave of systems has landed.

PS5 Digital: $399 @ Amazon

The digital-only PS5 does not come with a 4K UHD Blu-ray player and, as such, can be bagged for less money. Obviously, you can't buy physical games, though, if you pick up this version of the console. As with the full-fat system, the last time we checked this product page you couldn't buy the digital system, but definitely worth checking right now for any new consoles.

Amazon Prime Day PS5 restock [UK]

PS5: £499 @ Amazon

The PS5 is incredibly popular in the UK, with quality exclusive games making it the new must-have games console. The full-fat edition comes with a 4K UHD Blu-ray player, which allows for physical disc-based games and movies to be bought and played. Amazon US has had PS5 consoles in stock recently, but last time we checked that doesn't appear to be the case. We advise checking right now to see if anything has changed.

PS5 Digital: £399 @ Amazon

If you spend £100 less then the PS5 Digital Edition comes into view. This version of the console does not come with a 4k UHD Blu-ray player, meaning it is digital downloads for games and movies. The PS5 Digital doesn't appear to be in stock right now, but we recommend checking the product page as consoles are expected to drop any time.

Will there be an Amazon Prime Day PS5 restock?

It is not surprising at all that a PS5 restock is hoped for this Amazon Prime Day. Despite us now being well over the half-year mark since the console first hit store shelves, millions of gamers are still empty handed due to the system's extreme popularity, as well as the combined forces of a global semi-conductor shortage, a surge in scalpers and AI bot-driven resellers, and retailer indifference.

Gamers are desperate for more PS5 consoles and Amazon Prime Day seems like it could be an event where more PS5 stock could get dropped.

As to if it will, right now we don't have a concrete answer, but what is sure is that Amazon itself will want to make a huge splash itself (and a PS5 stock drop would help that), and Amazon's rival retailers will want to draw attention away from Amazon's big shopping event, so they too will want to drop PS5 consoles.

One of the biggest issues we've seen with PS5 restocks, though, is the retailer's website's ability to not crash under the traffic demand when consoles go live, so whether Amazon Prime Day is the best time for the retailer to be launching PS5 stock remains to be seen.

Of course, what Amazon and other retailers might do is launch more PS5 stock in the days leading up to Amazon Prime Day or after it.

As such, right now we're in a situation where we don't know if there will be a PS5 restock during Amazon Prime Day, and it both does and does not make sense for consoles to be made available.

Our advice to gamers looking for a PS5 this Prime Day, therefore, is to keep switched on and to check the retailer's product pages each day in the run up, during and after the event, as well as follow as many stock notification services as possible.

These are the sorts of PS5 bundle deals we could see at retailers on or around Amazon Prime Day 2021. (Image credit: GAME)

Will there be actual discounts on the PS5 during Prime Day?

Let's be very clear here. There will be no actual discount on the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition on Amazon Prime Day. This is the world's most in-demand product and you only have to look at the absurd inflated prices the console is selling for on eBay to see that retailers can basically charge what they want for the system. As such, any new consoles will absolutely retail for RRP if not more.

Where gamers could see discounts is in console bundle deals, whereby the PS5 is offered along with a bunch of games and / or accessories. We've seen multiple retailers offer these packages (such as shown in the image above) and while they do demand a higher up-front price, they do tend to offer a small discount overall. Many of these bundles come with genuinely useful things, too, such as extra controllers and fun games, so should definitely be considered.

Where there's a good chance of discounts during Amazon Prime Day is in PS5-compatible accessories, and specifically from third-party makers. We're fully expecting for loads of PS5 gaming headsets, controllers and charging docks, for example, to be reduced. And we're confident some PS5 launch games will also see price drops.

(Image credit: Sony)

Amazon Prime Day PS5 controller deals

One thing we've heard is that Amazon Prime Day 2021 is going to be the first major shopping event where the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller is going to be discounted. And, considering that the PS5 comes with only one controller in the box, many gamers will be looking at APD as a great way to get a second controller without breaking the bank.

To be very clear, the RRP for a DualSense 5 controller is $69.99 / £59.99, and we're expecting a $10/£10 to $20/£20 reduction at peak times. Certain retailers are already offering small discounts on the PS5 controller, as can be seen below, but we advise gamers to wait right now until next week as there will likely be chances to save even more money.

Of course, Prime Day will also see a raft of third-party PS5 controllers discounted, so if you're looking for multiple gamepads then these should absolutely be considered.

Amazon Prime Day rival stores to check for PS5 consoles