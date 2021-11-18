LG's C1 OLED TV is the perfect Christmas gift for PS5 or Xbox Series X gamers

As I wrote about recently, my game playing and TV watching experience has changed massively since buying the LG C1 OLED a few months ago.

I'm an avid gamer and 4K, HDR movie watcher, and the LG C1 has transformed how I enjoy content in the few months since I bought one.

This isn't surprising really, though, as it is the best gaming TV on the market with next-level gaming features that get the most of the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

It is also one of the absolutely best TVs on the market, too, with stunning visuals delivered by its top-of-the-range image processor and OLED panel.

Which is why it is part of this year's prestigious Christmas Collection here at T3. It's simply a fantastic product and would be the ultimate gift for any gamer who owns a next-gen console, or a movie fanatic who loves to watch 4K, HDR movies.

The TV comes in three different sizes.

The 48-inch version of the LG C1 has just dropped under £1,000, making it the best value option. This panel size will be ideal for those with small to medium-sized homes who are looking for a large but not massive screen. This size of TV is perfect for apartments, bedrooms and smaller living rooms.

Next up in size in the mid-range 55-inch LG C1 OLED. This is the size that I bought for myself, as I have a good-sized living room and a soundbar and TV stand that matches it in terms of width. This panel retails for a couple of hundred more than the 48-inch, but if you've got the space and the budget, it's a worthwhile upgrade in my opinion.

Topping off the range is the large 65-inch LG C1 OLED. Be under no illusion, this is a very big screen and I would advise it to only those with very large homes. Wall-mounting and this size of screen go hand-in-hand, so consider this when buying. Otherwise you should make sure your TV stand is wide enough to support this panel. There's no doubting that this panel offers the most immersive viewing experience due to its size, but it is likely OTT for most people.

(Image credit: LG)

The real selling point for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers in the LG C1 is its next-level gaming features. These include a 120Hz refresh rate, a dedicated 'Game mode' that drops input lag down to just 12.6ms, support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. Roll these technologies together and the LG C1 delivers gaming monitor-level performance but with better image quality.

As such, for gamers, I wholeheartedly recommend the LG C1 as a Christmas gift in 2021, as it is a future-proofed TV that will do you the entire PS5 / Xbox Series X console generation.