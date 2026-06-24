The Garmin Fenix 8 Pro has never been this cheap – the current deal undercuts the previous best offer by £169

Just last week, I reported on an excellent Fenix 8 Pro deal at Goldsmiths that brought the price down to £895 and thought, "Hmm, that's a pretty good offer."

Shop all Garmin deals on Amazon

Fast-forward a few days, and I'm writing about another discount on Garmin's flagship smartwatch, this time at Amazon, where the Fenix 8 Pro has been slashed by nearly 30% off its RRP.

Save 30% Garmin Fenix 8 Pro (47mm, LTE, AMOLED): was £1,030 now £726 at Amazon Garmin's ultimate adventure smartwatch combines an AMOLED display, sapphire crystal protection, multi-band GPS and built-in LTE connectivity with inReach satellite messaging. Add offline maps, advanced training metrics, a built-in LED flashlight and up to 15 days of battery life, and you've got one of the most capable sports watches money can buy – now at a much more palatable price.

The Garmin Fenix 8 Pro LTE is one of the most feature-packed smartwatches Garmin has ever produced, combining advanced fitness tracking, outdoor navigation and smartwatch functionality in a rugged premium design.

The 47mm model features a bright AMOLED touchscreen protected by sapphire crystal glass and housed in a titanium bezel. The Fenix 8 Pro LTE includes multi-band GPS with SatIQ technology for improved positioning accuracy while helping preserve battery life.

It supports a huge range of activities, including running, cycling, swimming, hiking, strength training, skiing and triathlon, alongside Garmin's advanced training tools such as Training Readiness, Training Status, Endurance Score, Hill Score and daily workout suggestions.

Health monitoring is equally comprehensive, with 24/7 heart rate tracking, Pulse Ox blood oxygen monitoring, stress tracking, HRV Status, Body Battery energy monitoring, Sleep Coach and detailed recovery insights.

The built-in LED flashlight remains one of the watch's most useful features, providing quick access to white and red light during early-morning runs, camping trips or emergencies.

This LTE version also incorporates Garmin's inReach satellite communication technology, enabling messaging and safety features even when you're beyond mobile coverage. Battery life remains impressive despite the bright display, delivering up to 15 days in smartwatch mode.

Additional features include offline maps, turn-by-turn navigation, Garmin Pay, onboard music storage, Wi-Fi connectivity and smart notifications, making the Fenix 8 Pro LTE a genuine do-everything watch for adventure, training and everyday life.