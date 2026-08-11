Garmin's brilliant AMOLED running watch for beginners with 13 days of battery life and personalised daily workout suggestions is finally under £190 – for the first time ever!

Garmin's entry-level running watches have always been sought after, which might explain why there is hardly ever a discount on them. All the more reason to get excited over this Forerunner 70 offer, which makes the wearable the cheapest it's ever been.

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Amazon has dropped the Black model to £186.59, down from its £219.99 RRP. That’s a saving of £33.40, or 15%, and the lowest price we’ve seen for Garmin’s beginner-friendly running watch.

Save 15% Garmin Forerunner 70 (43mm, Black): was £219.99 now £186.59 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 70 is an excellent starting point for runners, combining GPS tracking, an AMOLED touchscreen, 80+ sports modes and up to 13 days of battery life. Amazon has dropped the Black model to a record-low £186.59, saving you £33.40.

The Forerunner 70 sits at the accessible end of Garmin’s running line-up and is specifically designed for newer runners who want useful training and health data without stepping up to one of the brand’s increasingly expensive performance watches. Garmin itself describes it as an easy-to-use GPS running watch for tracking training and overall health. Garmin

The Forerunner 70 has a bright AMOLED touchscreen, wrapped in a lightweight 43mm case, while retaining Garmin’s familiar physical controls. Battery life stretches to up to 13 days, so it still comfortably outlasts most mainstream smartwatches between charges. Amazon

You also get 80+ sports apps, built-in GPS and HRV Status, plus Garmin’s usual collection of everyday health and fitness tools. Safety and tracking features are included as well, while its 5 ATM water resistance means you don’t need to baby it around water. Amazon

There are considerably more advanced Garmin watches available, but that’s arguably missing the point. The Forerunner 70 packages the features most runners actually need into a straightforward, modern-looking watch without bombarding beginners with the more specialised metrics found further up the range.

At £186.59, it makes even more sense, especially if you want to get into running with Garmin without spending £300 or more.