Trust Teza webcam review: an appealing premium 4K webcam upgrade

The Trust Teza webcam gives you exactly what you might expect from Trust: solid, useful hardware at an appealing price. It's one of the best webcams to consider at the moment if you're wanting to get as much as possible in return for your money in this category.

That's not to say the Trust Teza is particularly cheap, but this is a feature-packed webcam. You've got a 4K resolution, two integrated microphones for superior sound quality, compatibility with both Windows and macOS, plug-and-play functionality, and more.

Many of us are now spending more time on video conferencing and Zoom calls, and so if you feel like your webcam needs an upgrade – or you don't have a webcam at all at the moment – the Trust Teza could be the solution. Read on for our full and in-depth review.

Trust Teza webcam review: design and setup

The Trust Teza isn't the most compact of webcams: it's relatively big and chunky, measuring 130 mm x 50 mm x 53 mm (5.12 inches x 1.97 inches x 2.09 inches) without the cable, with the main unit weighing in at 104 grams or 0.23 pounds. It's fair to say it's not the most stylish or fashionable-looking webcam we've ever seen, though aesthetics are perhaps not the most important consideration when it comes to a webcam.

In the box you get the webcam itself, a small tripod stand, a 2m USB-C to USB-A cable, a USB-A to USB-C adapter (if your computer has newer USB-C ports rather than the older USB-A kind), and an optional physical privacy shutter than you can stick to the front of the webcam if you want the extra peace of mind.

The stand attached to the main webcam unit expands to fit neatly on top of monitors and laptop screens, or you can use the tripod to set it up separately from your computer – giving you both the integrated stand and the tripod as options right out of the box means you've got more flexibility than you get with most webcams, which is good to see. In our testing, both stand and tripod are solid and stable, and simple to set up.

Everything is very simple on the software side too: plug in the Trust Teza webcam and it's ready to go, whether you're using Windows or macOS. There's no software to download for the device, so no extra settings or features to play around with – it just appears as an option in whatever video calling or recording app you're using.

Trust Teza webcam review: features and performance

As we mentioned above, the Trust Teza webcam couldn't be much simpler to set up and install. Once you plug it in you're ready to go almost immediately, and everything is powered through the USB connection to your computer – you don't have to attach any separate power supply to the unit (you will need a spare USB port on your laptop or desktop computer, however).

With a 4K (3840 x 2160 pixel) resolution, a 74-degree field of view and autofocus, the specs on the Trust Teza are as good or better than most webcams on the market at the moment. Colours appear bright, details look crisp, and the autofocus worked well in our testing, keeping our face sharp as we moved towards and away from the webcam.

The audio capabilities of the webcam are impressive too. With two mics built into the main unit, every sound is well picked up and transmitted. Most of the time that's going to be your voice of course, and you can perhaps forgive the chunky look of the webcam if it means you're not going to have to keep repeating yourself on your next video call.

There's automatic white balancing here as well, so the webcam adjusts nicely to different kinds of interior lighting. While it would be handy to have some supplied software that lets you tweak the video and audio in various ways, it's not really essential – most of the time you're just going to want to use the Trust Teza with its default settings, and those defaults happen to be pretty good.

Trust Teza webcam review: price and verdict

You can check the widgets embedded in this article for the latest online prices for the Trust Teza, but at the time of writing you can pick up this webcam for around £120. That's a lot of money to spend on a webcam, especially if your computer already has one embedded in the laptop screen or the attached monitor. We'd suggest only going for this webcam if you absolutely want the best video and audio quality possible.

And that's certainly what you get with the Trust Teza. The video quality, the audio capture and the colour balancing are all excellent and among the best we've seen from an external webcam. Depending on what you already have set up with your computer, this could be a substantial upgrade when it comes to the quality of your audio and video calls.

When it comes down to it, that's what you want from a webcam, and that's what you get from the Trust Teza: very good video and audio. There are some welcome extras in the box too, including the physical privacy shutter, the tripod that gives you more flexibility in terms of positioning, and the long USB cable (complete with adapter if you need it).

It's not all positive, because the Trust Teza is rather bulky and not all that stylish looking, as well as it costing a significant amount of money. However, considering all the pros that we've mentioned, we think that the webcam justifies the amount of money you'll be paying for it. If you spend a lot of time video conferencing and need a premium webcam you can rely on, this could be it.