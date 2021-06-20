There are TWO actually good running headphones deals for Amazon Prime Day

If you're looking for running headphones or workout buds this Amazon Prime Day there's good news for you, particularly if you like the colour of moss. That's because the best fitness headphones overall are getting a large discount AND the best fitness headphones if you don't like big hooks over your ears are too. Beats Powerbeats Pro and Jabra Elite Active 75t aren't the youngest buds on the block but they're still the best – a bit like the Italian and German sides currently running things at Euro 2020.

Why you should buy Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro

(Image credit: Beats by Dr. Dre)

I don't have a still photo of it, but when Beats put out Powerbeats Pro, as well as Anthony Joshua, seen above, and GOAT Serena Williams, they used this video clip of the current Queen of Gymnasts, Simone Biles, vaulting and spinning through a short routine while a camera showed that her Powerbeats Pro.

Well, I have personally recreated that move and I also found that my Powerbeats Pro stayed in my ear. Okay, no I haven't, but I have done a lot with my Powerbeats Pro and short of being put in a spin dryer I can't really imagine anything dislodging these beautifully engineered true wireless buds. They also happen to sound fantastic – nothing like the old bass-heavy Beats sound, and less synthetic than the buds from Beats' parent company Apple.

A quick look at the best Beats Powerbeats prices will show you that people are not keen on any of the non-black versions of the buds but these 'moss'-coloured ones on Amazon look great. Admittedly I'm colourblind, but I asked T3's fitness supremo Matt K, who can see properly, and he agreed that "I wouldn't mind that either; I think it's fine." So there you have it.

On the other hand… why you should buy Jabra Elite Active 75t

(Image credit: Jabra)

Jabra doesn't have anything like the fancy marketing weaponry of Beats, but a few years ago it produced probably the best pure true wireless fitness buds, in the form of Jabra Elite Active 75t. Jaybird Vista 2 have probably overtaken them at this point – certainly they have on our best running headphones chart, but as of today, Elite Active 75t are a full £60 cheaper than them.

Jabra doesn't like to talk about it, but they got their start making hearing aids. As such, they know a lot more about wireless communication and making buds stay in your ears than most headphone brands do. Elite Active 75t are incredibly compact and comfortable in your ears, yet they have long battery life and sound great, particularly with the type of energising music people like to listen to while working out.

Thanks to a clever, textured coating on the casing, the Elite Active 75t can stand up to anything short of a Simone Biles floor routine. They're also more rugged and far more compact than the Powerbeats.

So which to choose? Personally I prefer the Powerbeats Pro for their musicality but if you think they look a bit big and silly, Elite Active 75t should be your choice, at this price.

It's also worth considering Jabra Elite 75t. They're not specifically designed for exercise, these are less 'sticky' in your ear, because they are even more compact than the Active version, and lack the textured coating. However they are sweat-resistant (IPX4 rated, same as the Beats) and while I wouldn't recommend them for outdoor running or cycling, they're very unlikely to fall out during any gym or park activity I can think of.

Here's the best Amazon Prime Day running headphones deals

Check the pricing widgets below if you're looking for the best deals outside of the UK…

Jabra Elite Active 75t | was £180 | Now £129 | Save £51

Now at their lowest ever price, these are still one of the top 2 or 3 running headphones you can get. True wireless convenience with incredible comfort, near-total sticking power – thanks to a textured coating – and surprisingly good sound, including noise cancelling. At £129 Elite Active 75t are unmissable, although do read on…View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t | was £160 | Now £99 | Save £61

Also at their lowest ever price, and under £100, these 2019-vintage true wireless headphones are well worth picking up. Although they lack the 'sticky' coating of the Active version and are less ruggedised, they are still IPX5 water resistant and can easily stand up to gym workouts. They're also very good sounding, everyday earbuds. If you're looking for gym buds rather than headphones for trail running, these could be a great choice for you.View Deal

Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro | was £220 | Now £125 | Save £95

Easily the best running and workout headphones I've used, Powerbeats Pro are still the T3 Award champion in their field. The black ones are obviously what people want as they are still at full price on Amazon even on Prime Day, but these Moss ones are similarly discreet and £95 less. View Deal

