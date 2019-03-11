Tado deal: get up to 33% off Tado thermostats – today only

The Tado smart thermostat sits at number one in our best smart thermostats guide. It's minimalist, efficient and easy to use, and the latest Tado V3 thermostat brings an "air comfort" skill, which aims to improve the air quality in your home.

For today only, Amazon is offering up to 33% off Tado Smart Thermostats. We haven't seen Tado deals this good since Black Friday. Remember these are 'deals of the day' so if you want to take advantage, you need to hurry.

Here's what's on offer.

Tado Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+ | Was £199.99 | Now £133.99 | Save £66.00 (33%)

Includes Tado Smart Thermostat, Tado Internet Bridge, two sticky pads, three AAA batteries, two wall mounting screws, two wall plugs, labels for wiring, UK power supply, EU power supply, USB cable, Ethernet cable.

Tado Smart Radiator Thermostat Starter Kit V3+ (horizontal mounting) | Was £119.99 | Now £84.49 | Save £35.50 (30%)

Includes Tado Smart Radiator Thermostat, Tado Internet Bridge, two AA batteries, set of adapters, UK power adapter, EU power adapter, USB cable, Ethernet cable.

Tado Smart Radiator Thermostat Starter Kit V3+ (vertical mounting) | Was £119.99 | Now £84.49 | Save £35.50 (30%)

Includes Tado Smart Radiator Thermostat, Tado Internet Bridge, two AA batteries, set of adapters, UK power adapter, EU power adapter, USB cable, Ethernet cable.

Tado Smart Thermostat - Add-on for Multi-Room Control | Was £119.99 | Now £79.99 | Save £40.00 (33%)

Includes one Tado Smart Thermostat, two sticky pads, three AAA Batteries, one housing screw, two wall mounting screws, two wall plugs, one label for cabling.

Tado Smart Radiator Thermostat (vertical mounting) | Was £69.99 | Now £49.99 | Save £20.00 (29%)

Includes one Smart Radiator Thermostat, 2 AA batteries, 3 adapters.

Read more about how Tado works here.