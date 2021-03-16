Sony is inviting gamers to buy PS5 on PlayStation Direct and cut the queue

The March PS5 restock is in full swing now, with more PS5 inventory dropping every week, across regions. We're seeing an increasing number of retailers start implementing measures to thwart bots, and Sony is jumping on the bandwagon with the PS5 invites we saw it send out last year.

Back in September, Sony sent out invites offering prospective PS5 customers the chance to buy the console and circumvent the queues, including a unique URL and specific order window to ensure that the process of purchasing the PS5 was as easy as possible, and a sure thing to boot. With reports of the email notifications being sent out again, it seems that more gamers who have been waiting for the opportunity to bag one could be in luck.

Industry insider Wario64 shared a screenshot from a Twitter user who received the heads up from Sony via email. According to the message, they can head to PlayStation Direct today, from 12PM PT / 3PM ET / 7PM GMT, and use the unique URL to have a stress-free PS5 purchasing experience – bliss! No one is quite sure what the determining factor is in picking recipients, but Wario64 suggests heading to your Sony profile and checking the boxes for the opt-in notifications about new products, special offers, and other promotions.

Some Twitter users in the thread say they have those boxes checked and don't receive emails, so check your junk mail and email setting in case they've been missed or you've unsubscribed. This 'lottery system' is being used by a number of retailers, although there's a clear and simple sign up process that should leave little doubt as to how to enter.

UK retailer BOX often does this for its Xbox Series X stock drops, while Currys PS5 Priority Pass will also offer entrants the chance to buy a PS5 away from insane online queues and crashing websites. Gamebyte encouraged shoppers to sign up for its newsletter to get the heads up on when PS5 stock goes live on its site, with the product page being hidden from everyone else, but the cut off was yesterday so you're out of luck if you missed the deadline.

Retailers are having to get creative so the consoles aren't snapped up by scalpers, and people get a fair chance at buying one, and while these measures aren't perfect, and won't make everyone happy, they're something at least.

We're expecting an Amazon PS5 restock this week, with more to come at the end of the month, so keep an eye on our PS5 stock tracker for updates. If Microsoft's console is more your speed, you can visit our Xbox Series X stock tracker for updates.