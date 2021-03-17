More PS5 restocks on the way at Smyths, GAME, and Amazon

Sony isn't playing around with these March PS5 restocks, with retailers across regions releasing PS5 inventory every week of the month so far, and there's more to come! A handful of UK retailers are set to drop more PS5 stock this week and next, so let's dive into who is doing what, and when.

For gamers outside of the UK, coming hot on the heels of the Amazon UK PS5 restock this morning (which sold out in minutes) is an Amazon US PS5 stock drop set for tomorrow; the PS5 isn't region locked so if you find retailers who ship internationally, freight forwarders, or friends and family abroad to help you out, you'll open up your options significantly.

Along with Amazon UK, ShopTo pulled the trigger on its PS5 restock yesterday with AO following suit this morning. According to multiple PS5 stock tracking accounts, Smyths Toys is next up, with PS5StockAlertUK suggesting tomorrow, Thursday March 18 as a likely candidate. As with the Amazon UK PS5 restock, Smyths Toys' PS5 pages are expected to go live at around 8AM / 9AM tomorrow morning.

Next week is serving up another change to grab a PS5, with GAME tipped to get more stock, according to the Ps5Instant stock tracker. The same account predicts that John Lewis will also be having a PS5 restock, so it's going to be all hands on deck from Monday, March 22. Anyone who missed out on Amazon UK's PS5 stock drop can try again at the retailer the following week, with yet another load of inventory set to go live in the first week of April.

Meanwhile, the Currys PS5 Priority Pass is offering UK gamers an alternative means of getting a PS5, with a ballot system that's similar to the one BOX used for its Xbox Series X restocks. Sony is doing something similar with news of emails being sent out to customers giving them a chance to buy the PS5 outright and avoid the rigmarole of online queues and crashing websites.

You can keep up with updates on both consoles' restocks using our PS5 stock tracker and Xbox Series X stock tracker, which has information on upcoming drops, and links to retailer websites in the UK, US, and Australia.