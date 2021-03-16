WhatsApp iOS update will see the messenger service stop working on these iPhones

While WhatsApp is set to stop working for some users in a couple of months who don't agree to its upcoming privacy policy changes, iPhone users are also in for a rude awakening with the app dropping support for older models in its latest beta update.

WhatsApp beta 2.21.50.11 has landed in the App Store and the messenger service has dropped support for iOS 9, so if you've picked up the new iPhone 12, you'll be just fine. Apple fans who have staunchly stuck with their devices over the years are the ones who'll find themselves affected; the iconic iPhone 4 (which got a stunning reboot with a concept video last week) will no longer be supported by WhatsApp, alongside the iPhone 4S, and older models that house Apple's A5 processor.

If you're using an iPhone 5 or newer, you can install the latest version of the WhatsApp beta and dig in to your heart's content. But bear in mind, it's not just old iPhone users that are going to be turfed out of WhatsApp; the privacy policy furore wages on and millions of accounts could be deleted after May 15.

The new WhatsApp privacy policy won't affect users in the UK and EU, but everyone else is being forced to agree to the terms (which have been optional prior to this) in May, otherwise they can no longer use the service. The new terms were actually supposed to come into effect in February, but after a huge backlash that saw users jump ship to rival service Signal, WhatsApp extended the deadline to agree to the updated privacy policy and made efforts to reassure users that their privacy will still be protected.

WhatsApp is also lining up a bunch of new features which you may recognise from platforms like Snapchat and Instagram, with self-destructing photos set to roll out in a future update.

WABetaInfo also reports that the messenger service is in for a long overdue update that will keep archived chats archived, rather than popping them back into your inbox when you receive a new message from the contact. It's not live yet, but the feature is under development and should be well received when it rolls out.

If you're still on the fence with continuing to use WhatsApp after its May deadline, you can check out T3's pick of best WhatsApp alternatives.