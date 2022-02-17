Lowe's Presidents Day sale is live with deals on power tools, appliances and more

Lowe's Presidents Day sale is live and as expected, features a great selection of deals and offers on everything from power tools to bathroom fixtures. With Lowe's Presidents Day sale running throughout the month of February, homeowners can take advantage of some must-see discounts on home improvement supplies.

Offers like up to 30% off select power tools are a great opportunity to stock up battery packs and other tool accessories, including a new Kobalt 42" x 58.8" tool chest for $100 off. Large appliances are also getting some major price drops as well, with up to $120 off select washers and dryers.. With deals covering everything to appliances, outdoor equipment and more, Lowe's is running one of the best Presidents Day sales for homeowners and contractors alike.

While you'll find some of the best deals of the day below, you can head straight to Lowe's savings section below to check out everything on sale. In the mean time, we've listed some of our top picks for the best deals at Lowe's Presidents Day sale, along with a list of the best offers available over the holiday weekend.

Top 3 Presidents Day deals at Lowe's Today

DEWALT 10" 15 Amp Carbide-Tipped Portable Table Saw: was $599, now $529 ($70 off)

The DWE7491RS jobsite saw offers a versatile table saw for the jobsite and the home workshop. With a 32-1/2" rip capacity and telescoping fence system, it'll work on a wide range of cutting jobs with ease.

Whirlpool 7.0 cu-ft Electric Dryer (White): was $669, now $549 ($120 off)

Featuring an AutoDry drying system that senses when your clothes are just the right amount of dry (your read that right), Whrilpool's 7.0 cu-ft electric dryer is a great budget-friendly choice if you aren't quite ready for a smart dryer.

Z GRILLS 10002B 1060 Sq. Pellet Grill (Black): was $629, was $499 ($130 off)

With spring just around the corner, a new grill is a must-have to kick of the warm weather. Save $120 on a new Z GRILLS 8-in-1 convection grill that smokes, roasts, sears, braises, bakes and more.

Lowe's Best Presidents Day Sales & Offers

Save up to $200 or more on select appliances

Everything from washers and dryers to refrigerators are getting price cuts this weekend. With discounts of up to 40% on select major appliances, now's the time to upgrade to a stainless steel kitchen.

Save up to $150 or more on select fixtures, faucets and more

With deals on toilets, baths, showers and fixtures of all shapes and sizes, Lowe's Presidents Day sale is a must-stop shop if you're hoping to upgrade that bathroom.

Save on DEWALT, Kobalt, CRAFSTMAN power tools and combo kits

Including deals on brushless tools, grab the latest 20V MAX DeWalt line – along with Kobalt, CRAFTSMAN, Bosch and more – on sale with savings of up to $40 on select power tools and combo kits.

Up to $300 off mattresses plus savings on bedroom decor

Find deals on Serta mattresses, Eviva rugs and more now through the end of March. With some impressive deals on Serta mattresses, this is a great place to find your new bed on sale cheap.

Save up to 30% on grills, outdoor power tools, playgrounds and other backyard products

Grab a new Z GRILLs pellet grill, a new patio furniture set or even a kids playground on sale now through the month of March. Spring is just around the corner, would be great to have a new grill to break the weather in!

Save 10% or more on home lighting fixtures and ceiling fans

With deals on Hunter fans to savings on Kichler light fixtures, Lowe's Presidents Day sale is a great place to shop if you're looking to change the mood lighting a bit.

