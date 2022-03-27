Emma slashes 52% off its 5* mattress for Mother's Day

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for a new mattress ready for the spring? One of the very best offers we've spied is at Emma, where there's 52% off the Emma Premium + mattress protector bundle. This excellent hybrid mattress ranks highly in T3's best mattress guide, and we awarded it a full five stars in our Emma Premium mattress review, too.

Officially this is a Mother's Day deal, and while a new mattress isn't my first thought for a Mother's Day gift, I guess it beats a bunch of flowers. Also, they're probably not going to check it's really going to your mother, so you could take advantage of this deal for yourself.

The Premium uses the same ultra-comfy and soothing memory foam you'll find in the Emma Original, and adds a layer of tall springs, which are designed to offer some extra support and allow for better airflow through the mattress, for a cooler sleep. Our tester was a huge fan. If you don't fancy the Premium, we also rate the Original very highly (in fact, we think it's the best memory foam mattress you can buy now) – there's 50% off that model, and it's already much cheaper to start with (so you'd get a Double for £349.50 in this sale). Either way, you get a 200-night trial to make sure you love it, or you can return it.

Emma Premium mattress + protector| was £1,120, now £541.44 at Emma (save £579)

52% off all sizes! The Premium is the more luxurious of Emma's two mattresses, and it adds a layer of tall springs into the mix to add some extra support and improve airflow for a cooler sleep. We gave it a full 5* in our review.

Missed this deal? Head to our Emma mattress discount codes and deals page to check out the best current offer, or see how it compares to what competitors are doing in our roundup of the best cheap mattress deals.