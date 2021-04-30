Cheap Surface Pro 7 laptops on sale: save $460 on Microsoft's 2-in-1 Pro Type laptop bundle

Microsoft is offering an excellent deal on the Surface Pro 7 laptop plus Pro Type keyboard bundle. One of the cheapest Surface Pro 7 deals today, this offer saves upwards of $460 on a powerful 2-in-1 tablet PC.

Now starting at just $599, these bundles include the much needed Pro Type keypad, enhancing the Surface Pro 7's versatility even further to deliver one of the best 2-in-1 laptops at this price range.

Up to $460 off Microsoft's Surface Pro 7

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 offers a powerful mobile experience unmatched by standard laptops and tablets. Running off a powerful 10th Gen Intel i5, sporting 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, Microsoft's cheap Surface Pro 7 deal is hard to pass up.

Microsoft's trail blazing and possibly their best 2-in-1 laptop tablet, the Surface Pro 7 is one the most most popular 2-in-1 notebooks to date. Available in varying specs and setups – each with varying discounts – the Surface Pro 7 on sale at this price is a must-see.

While the Surface Pro 7 goes on sale often, this discount is one of the larger ones and is a must-buy if you've been saving up. We've yet to see the Surface Pro 7 go cheaper than this.

Microsoft offers some of the best laptop deals online, with plenty more to browse if the Surface Pro 7 isn't your cup of tea. Head over to their deals section to find offers on laptops, 2-in-1's, accessories and more.

