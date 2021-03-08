Cheap Sony 4K TV deal: $600 off the Bravia 55 inch OLED 4K Smart TV at Walmart

Sony's Bravia Series is getting discounts across the board over at Walmart, including a sweet deal that takes $600 off the 55 inch OLED TV model for a limited time.

On sale for $1,699.99, Walmart's offering one of Sony's best OLED TVs at its best price of the year so far. A 25% discount that's hard to pass up if you're on the market for a solid 4K TV on sale.

Sony Bravia OLED 4K Smart TV (55") Now: $1,699.99 | Was: $2,299.99 | Savings: $600 (25%)

Featuring Sony's Picture Processor X1 Ultimate, the Bravia line delivers incredible 4K detail at a premium price. Now $600 off, it's your chance to snag a killer OLED TV on sale at it's best price of the year so far. View Deal

One of the best perks about Sony's Bravia line is it's incredible picture quality, especially when it comes to fast paced action. A solid contender for one of the best gaming TVs on the market, the A8H is one heck of an OLED TV if you have the cash for one.

Thankfully, this deal makes it a bit easier to upgrade to OLED on a budget. Dropping a solid $600 off the standard price tag, Walmart's deal brings the Sony Bravia 55 inch OLED 4K TV down to just $1,700.

It's a discount that makes this TV well worth a look if you're in need of an upgrade, offering the best value for the price at this markdown. As a standard 4K OLED TV, it delivers an incredible level of detail and a massive range of colors.

Where this TV really shines though is as a pairing for your brand new PlayStation 5. The dedicated Game Mode on this TV enhances the experience, providing smoother playback and decreased response times. If you're a gamer looking for a new display, this deal is worth a look.

