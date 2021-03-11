Cheap Samsung laptop deals: get a Chromebook 4 for just $200

Walmart's Samsung's Chromebook 4 deal is still going strong, dropping Samsung's leading Chromebook down to an incredible price. On sale for just $199.99, this deal nets you one of Samsung's best Chromebooks at it's best price so far.

An excellent Chromebook for personal use and students starting up the school year, Samsung's Chromebook 4 offers a versatile laptop at an incredibly affordable price. Now $30 off, it's at its best price of the year and an excellent value for the price.

Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6" Laptop Now: $199.99 | Was: $229.99 | Savings: $30

Powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 and paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage, Samsung's Chromebook 4 offers a great entry point into the world of Chromebooks. Now on sale for just $199.99 (discount applied in cart), there's no better time to grab one.View Deal

Built with the quality you'd expect from a Samsung product, the Chromebook 4 provides an excellent option to those looking to grab themselves a new laptop.

An Intel Celeron N4000 powers this versatile machine, ensuring smooth performance in basic functions likes streaming, web browsing, video chats, and more. Coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of on-board memory, the Chromebook 4 is perfect for personal use and students.

We always recommend to anyone grabbing a Chromebook, pick up some form of external storage. You can get some great insight at T3's guide to the best external hard drives, and you'll be able to find plenty of deals on external SSDs and hard drives at just about any retailer.

It's also important to note that Chromebooks aren't meant for more resource intensive operations. While the specs of the Chromebook 4 are solid under the hood, Chromebooks are best suited for basic use such as web browsing or streaming. For more resource intensive tasks, check out our guide to the best laptops or best student laptops.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here.

Editor's Recommendations

For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below.