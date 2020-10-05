Can't wait until Amazon Prime Day to get swole? These protein powder deals will help in the meantime

We are all very excited for the best Amazon Prime Day deals to arrive but in the meantime, Amazon is trying it best by keeping the hype train chugging along with deals like these: save up to 20% on the best protein powders, best protein bars and protein shakes if you subscribe to the for the first time.

Despite it being delayed, Amazon Prime Day came just the right time in 2020, keeping us entertained until the best Black Friday deals – and also the best Cyber Monday deals – arrive late November. Start getting ripped today! Or tomorrow, when your Amazon Prime parcel arrives.

ON Gold Standard Whey Protein | Was £44.95 | Save 10% with Subscribe & Save at Amazon

Having a quick protein shake after workouts is probably the most convenient way to aid muscle recovery. One serving of the ON Gold Standard Whey Protein contains 24 grams of muscle-building protein and negligible amount of sugar and fat. Choose from a bazillion flavours and get muscular today.View Deal

USN Trust 50, High Protein Ready to Drink | Was £11.99 | Save 20% with Subscribe & Save at Amazon

You know what's even more convenient than protein powder? Ready to drink protein shakes, such as the USN Trust 50 that provides a whopping 50 grams of protein per bottle. It also comes in four flavours so you can pick one that's closest to your favourite chocolate bar flavour. The USN Trust is lactose- and fat-free and has no added sugar.View Deal

Grenade Carb Killa High Protein and Low Carb Bar | Was £20 | You save 5% with Subscribe & Save at Amazon

We agree, 5% doesn't sound all that much but considering the Grenade Carb Killa bars are already 35% off without the extra 5%, one can say it all adds up. Grenade Carb Killa bars come in a range of great flavours and you can taste most of them by choosing the 'selection box'. Or just go for one of the flavours and get a box of white chocolate salted peanut bars. Nice.View Deal