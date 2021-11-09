Best Black Friday TV deals at Target

Target is always one of the top retail destinations when it comes to big sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And, while that applies to all sorts of products from toasters to socks, it’s especially true for TVs. From smaller TVs to fit in a dorm room or a first apartment to larger screens that fit in perfectly in dedicated media rooms, there’s something for most needs and budgets there.

LG, Samsung , and Vizio are just some of the brands on offer at Target with many of their popular models already seeing sales even before the big discounts of the holiday shopping season. Some of the best TVs out there now come with built-in smart capabilities and 4K resolutions , so if you’re looking for your first (or second) 4K TV, you might be able to get one from Target’s sales if you’re able to beat the rush.

To help you find the best Black Friday Deals Target has on TVs, read on below and make sure to check out the links we’ve provided to find those fantastic discounts.

Best Black Friday Target TV deals

Samsung 70-inch TU7000 Samsung’s TU7000 series TV Samsung 70-inch TU7000

Samsung’s TU7000 series TV is an excellent value already, offering a detailed 4K resolution, vibrant colors thanks to its included HDR, and a pleasant and intuitive interface for under $1000. It might not come with Dolby vision or QLED like some of the flagship TVs out there but its excellent picture will immerse you nonetheless. And, since it’s a popular model at Target, it’s just a matter of time before it gets a discount.

LG 65-inch NanoCell TV It might not be OLED or QLED but LG’s NanoCell series offers something a little bit better than the standard 4K resolution. As such, it also fits price-wise somewhere between OLED and typical 4K models. Luckily, Target’s giving this model an early Black Friday sale, offering $150 off, making this an easy upgrade from the more traditional mid-range televisions out there. And, that’s before considering its HDR and Bluetooth capabilities that more budget options miss out on. LG 65-inch NanoCell TV

It might not be OLED or QLED but LG’s NanoCell series offers something a little bit better than the standard 4K resolution. As such, it also fits price-wise somewhere between OLED and typical 4K models. Luckily, Target’s giving this model an early Black Friday sale, offering $150 off, making this an easy upgrade from the more traditional mid-range televisions out there. And, that’s before considering its HDR and Bluetooth capabilities that more budget options miss out on.

LG 55-inch OLED55C1 It’s not just the beautiful OLED-equipped panel that makes this LG 55-inch TV so special. It also combines a stellar 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports to make the perfect companion to a next-generation console. So, if you’re looking to get the most of that Playstation 5, you need this TV. With Black Friday just around the corner, this is also the perfect time to grab it, as it’s not typically cheap and currently seeing a $200 price cut. LG 55-inch OLED55C1

It’s not just the beautiful OLED-equipped panel that makes this LG 55-inch TV so special. It also combines a stellar 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports to make the perfect companion to a next-generation console. So, if you’re looking to get the most of that Playstation 5, you need this TV. With Black Friday just around the corner, this is also the perfect time to grab it, as it’s not typically cheap and currently seeing a $200 price cut.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series Sometimes a budget television is just what the doctor ordered, like the Vizio V-Series 50-inch model. This sub-$500 TV gives you 4K resolution and HDR, as well as 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, so you can connect to 4K or Dolby Atmos-enabled devices. The Vizio is also an early sale at Target, getting a modest $20 price cut. If that’s any indication, as well as being a best seller at the retailer, this model will get a nice price cut on Black Friday. Vizio 50-inch V-Series

Sometimes a budget television is just what the doctor ordered, like the Vizio V-Series 50-inch model. This sub-$500 TV gives you 4K resolution and HDR, as well as 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, so you can connect to 4K or Dolby Atmos-enabled devices. The Vizio is also an early sale at Target, getting a modest $20 price cut. If that’s any indication, as well as being a best seller at the retailer, this model will get a nice price cut on Black Friday.

Westinghouse 43-inch 4K TV While most budget TVs still come in 1080p, there are increasingly more reasonably priced options, like the Westinghouse WR43UT4009 TV, popping up that offer that crisp 4K resolution. Add in a built-in Roku interface and this Westinghouse is a great all-in-one option for an apartment or master bedroom. Though Target has yet to put it on sale, it’s a popular model for the retailer, so it’s likely to see a discount of some sort before the holiday shopping season is over. Westinghouse 43-inch 4K TV

While most budget TVs still come in 1080p, there are increasingly more reasonably priced options, like the Westinghouse WR43UT4009 TV, popping up that offer that crisp 4K resolution. Add in a built-in Roku interface and this Westinghouse is a great all-in-one option for an apartment or master bedroom. Though Target has yet to put it on sale, it’s a popular model for the retailer, so it’s likely to see a discount of some sort before the holiday shopping season is over.

Find the right TV at Target

Best OLED TVs at Target Best OLED TVs at Target

OLED TVs have come down in price in recent years but are far from cheap. Thankfully, they’re starting to get some reasonable discounts at all the most important retailers. That includes Target, which has been giving LG’s range of OLED TVs, in particular, a decent price cut in advance of Black Friday. Hopefully, we’ll see deeper discounts as the holiday shopping season gets closer.

View best OLED TVs at Target

Best mid-range TVs at Target Best mid-range TVs at Target

Target’s selection is going to be a bit more focused on budget and mid-range options compared to other more electronics-focused retailers. While that means fewer 80-inch OLED TVs, but more sales on TVs in the 40- to 60-inch range, as well as under $1000. The Vizio and Westinghouse we highlighted here are just the tip of the iceberg.

View best mid-range TVs at Target