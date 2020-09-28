Amazon Prime Day already?! Buy one Echo Dot, get a second FREE today...

Amazon Prime Day may as well already be happening, as Amazon is dropping some killer deals on their Amazon devices right now. Along with discounts on the Fire TV Recast and Fire HD tablets, Amazon is dropping a BOGO deal on their Echo Dot 3rd Gen smart speaker exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

For a limited time, Prime members can get two Echo Dot 3rd Gen smart speakers for the price of one. While you can already pick up the Echo Dot on sale for $39.99 today, why stop there when you can get a second one absolutely free.

Along with having a Prime membership, you'll just need to enter the coupon code DOTPRIME2PK once you reach checkout. Once entered, Amazon will add on another Echo Dot 3rd Gen to your order at no additional cost.

If you've been eyeing the Echo Dot but have been holding out for Prime Day to come around, don't wait any longer. Don't miss out on the best Echo Dot deal you'll find this year, possibly even better than what you'll see on Amazon Prime Day!

Best Echo Dot Deal Today at Amazon

Echo Dot 3rd Generation Buy One Get One FREE!

For a limited time, Prime members can jump on this killer Buy One Get One Free deal by using coupon code DOTPRIME2PK at check out. That's two of Amazon's Echo Dot 3rd Gen smart speakers for just $40 right now!

Coupon Code: DOTPRIME2PKView Deal

