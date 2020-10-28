Allswell has launched a cute new crib mattress range to give your little ones the best night's sleep

We're big fans of Allswell's mattresses, and you may have already found one among our Black Friday mattress deals. But if you're also after the best mattress for the smaller members of your family then you'll be pleased to know that Allswell has just launched two new crib mattresses for babies and toddlers.

Part of Allswell's Littles Collection, these crib mattresses are thoughtfully designed to give your little ones the best possible night's sleep and look set to join our list of the best mattresses for toddlers, and they're available to order right now.

(Image credit: Allswell)

Top of the range is the Natural Allswell Littles Mattress. It's a reversible mattress made from 100 percent natural materials and is suitable for both infants and toddlers.

One side is designed for infants and features sustainable and water-resistant coconut fiber, while the other side, for toddlers, has plush natural latex. It's encased in naturally fire retardant wool, and the cover is waterproof as well as GOTS and OEKO-TEX certified. The Natural Allswell Littles Mattress will cost you $225.

(Image credit: Allswell)

And if that's a little out of your budget, there's a cheaper option in the form of the Essential Allswell Littles Mattress. Like the Natural it's a reversible mattress designed for both infants and toddlers, and uses two high-density CertiPUR-US foams with a super-firm side for infants, and a firm side for toddlers.

It features fire retardant hydrated silica to provide natural protection, with a waterproof and GOTS and OEKO-TEX-certified cover. The Essential Allswell Littles Mattress comes in at just $115.

These new mattresses are the latest addition to the Allswell Littles range for babies and toddlers, which also features organic cotton crib sheets, oversized baby blankets, machine washable playmats, bandana bibs and double-sided ultra-soft towels with attached hoods.