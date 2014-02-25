MWC 2014 review: all the phones that matter

Previous Next 2/10

Samsung Galaxy S5

Samsung used MWC to show off the latest addition to the immensely popular Galaxy S line, the Galaxy S5. But what exactly has changed? Let's take a look.

The display has been upped to 5.1-inches and it packs a 1080p, full HD resolution, while it's all powered by 2GB RAM and a 2.5GHz quad-core processor.

While many were expecting a major change for this year's flagship Galaxy S model, Samsung has instead played it safe, keeping a very similar design to the S4. The S5 does thankfully replace that slimy back with a new fabric like design.

Your photos will be taken care of thanks to a 16 meg snapper on the back, which now has a few more tricks up its sleeve - like UHD video recording and a Lytro like depth of field feature. A load of new health benefits are here too, a heart rate monitor on the back for instance. Similar to models that went before, Samsung has overlaid Android (this time Kit Kat 4.4) with its TouchWiz UI, so you'll have to make do with those overly colourful icons.

Price: TBA | Release: April