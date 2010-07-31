From Nokia to Sony Ericsson, find the ideal phone to house your music or a take photos with our pick of the best feature phones
1. Samsung I8910 HD
£450, uk.samsungmobile.com
Love: Superb stills and HD video for a phone. It's an excellent PMP too
Hate: It's a rather bulky animal, and uses that decidedly ropey Symbian S60 OS
2. Nokia N86
£305, www.nokia.co.uk
Love: Crisp, detailed photos. Speedy start-up. Acres of storage
Hate: Double-LED rather than the preferred Xenon flash
3. Nokia 5800
£197, www.nokia.co.uk
Love: An excellent touchcreen. Comes With Music means near-infinite tunes at no extra cost
Hate: Bundled with an 8GB card only
4. Sony Ericsson Vivaz
£350, www.sonyericsson.co.uk
Love: Eight-meg camera and 720p video at 24FPS, plus 8GB storage
Hate: Sluggish Symbian interface
5. Sony Ericsson Aino
£349, www.sonyericsson.co.uk
Love: Excellent audio and video playback. PS3 integration
Hate: Lousy, pointless touchscreen