Are Purple mattresses any good? We take a closer look at the coolest new mattress brand

When you’re looking for the best mattresses, it's natural to think of traditional, familiar brands. But maybe that means you’re missing a trick. The 2010s saw some plucky new upstarts shaking up the mattress market, bringing in new materials and technologies that promise better levels of comfort, hygiene and durability. And perhaps the best known of these is Purple.

Originally funded by a 2015 Kickstarter, this Utah-based company has invented its own innovative filling for mattresses, which it calls Hyper-Elastic Polymer. This stretchy, spongy, gel-like material is basically like an oversized version of a shoe insole, and is laid out in a grid.

This allows your pressure points to be cradled while supporting your spine and neck throughout the night. And with lots of gaps between the gridded polymer, it also provides superior airflow that stops you getting hot at night.

What mattresses does Purple offer?

The Hyper-Elastic Polymer layer inside every Purple mattress (Image credit: Purple)

Many traditional mattresses brands have a bewildering array of products, and it can be very difficult to choose between them. Purple, however, keeps things refreshingly simple, and narrows your choice down to four.

The first is the Purple mattress. A recently updated version of the original Kickstarter model, it has a 2in layer of Hyper-Elastic Polymer, and foam underneath. In terms of firmness, it’s close to a medium. Starting at $599, if you're short on cash and looking for the best cheap mattresses deals, this is the one to go for.

The second is the Purple Hybrid. In this pricier mattress, which starts at $1399, pocketed stainless steel coils, rather than foam, lie beneath the same 2in Hyper-Elastic Polymer layer. This is the firmest Purple mattress, offering a medium-firm level of support, and so is a good choice for back and stomach sleepers.

The most expensive Purple mattress, the Purple Hybrid Premier, starts at $1999. The main difference from the Purple Hybrid is that you get a deeper layer of Hyper-Elastic Polymer: either 3in or 4in, depending on how much you wish to pay. Like the basic Purple mattress, the Purple Hybrid Premier mattresses are close to a medium in terms of firmness. They're a good choice for side sleepers, and people who weigh more than 230 pounds.

Finally, Purple has recently introduced a Kids Mattress. Made in twin size, this uses a softer version of the Hyper-Elastic Polymer grid, designed to be extra comfortable for youngsters up to the age of 14.

What is the best Purple mattress?

The original Purple mattress has recently been updated (Image credit: Purple)

For most people, we’d say that the basic Purple mattress is the best choice. That’s because it’s much more affordable than the brand’s pricier models, and yet still delivers the benefits of its Hyper-Elastic Polymer technology. That means it effectively cradles your pressure points, such as hips and shoulders, as well as supporting your body overall, making for a relaxing and comfortable night’s sleep.

With more than 1,800 air channels built into the Hyper-Elastic Polymer and breathable foams used in the base, you’re well protected against overheating. Noise is minimal, as is motion transfer. The soft-knit cover is also very breathable, and the mattress is CertiPUR-US certified, which means it’s free of toxic heavy metals or chemicals.

The original Purple Mattress wasn’t perfect for those who roll over in the night, or sleep close to the edge, but the recently updated version of this basic model has introduced reinforced edges to help stop you falling out of bed.

Overall, while the more expensive Purple mattresses offer a greater level of support, the basic model offers such a good level of comfort that we’re not convinced the former are worth the extra money. The main exceptions to that would be if you require a higher level of firmness (as in the Premier Hybrid) or you weigh more than 230 pounds (in which case we recommend the Purple Hybrid Premier).

Are Purple mattresses any good?

Purple mattresses do a good job of conforming to your body shape (Image credit: Purple)

On the whole, Purple mattresses attract positive and enthusiastic reviews from both customers and mattress experts. It’s clear that for most people, the brand’s Hyper-Elastic Polymer technology does its intended job in providing a high level of support and comfort, not to mention good motion isolation and low noise. The more expensive mattresses, in particular, make people feel they’re “cradled” or even “floating” when they lie on them. However, if you're specially looking for either a soft or very firm mattress, you'll need to go elsewhere because Purple doesn't do them.

Across Purple's range, there have been some complaints about durability. In some cases, though, that may have been an overreaction to Purple’s early advertising, which seemed to suggest its system was indestructible (it’s not). On the whole, though, we’ve seen no evidence that its mattresses are any less durable than other brands.

Of course, everyone’s body and sleep experience is different, and it’s impossible to definitively say that Purple mattresses (or indeed any mattress brand) is guaranteed to suit you. So it's great news that if you buy online, Purple offers a standard 100-night risk-free sleep trial.

Purple mattresses are sold in bags, and fully expand within 30 minutes after opening. You get a 10-year limited warranty, although the mattress cover is only covered for two years. Ten years is less generous than some brands, but well within the typical amount of time you should expect a mattress to last. (For more on this, see How often should you change your mattress).

Where can I buy Purple mattresses?

Purple mattresses can bought online, with free shipping, although currently only within the USA and Canada. They're also sold at physical retailers in North America. These include Bed Bath & Beyond, Big Sandy, Bloomingdale's, City Furniture, Furniture Row, HOM Furniture, Macy's, Mathis Brothers, Mattress Firm, Raymour & Flanigan, Rooms To Go, and Steinhafels. Check out the best prices from a range of trusted retailers below: