As a 4K Blu-ray nerd, these are the boxsets I'd buy this Prime Day

The 4K Blu-ray market can be quite a brutal one here in the UK. While the US often gets deals that can make Ultra-HD discs compete with standard Blu-rays on price, we're a little more limited here. That means that sales events like Amazon Prime Day are a total blessing.

With Prime Day now in full swing, we're in the latter stages of one of the year's only opportunities to get some of these 4K discs for cheaper than usual. If you want to check out seven of the very best individual film deals out there right now, we've got a round-up here.

What I'm looking at, though, is box sets. These are often the best way to buy groups of films, since you get more for your money compared to buying each one separately. That said, this raises the buy-in cost, making Prime Day deals all the more attractive. Here are some of the best, after hours of perusing Amazon's sale for you.

Save 15% Christopher Noal 8-Film Collection (4K): was £89.99 now £76.48 at Amazon Few directors merit 4K discs quite like Christopher Nolan, whose films have always been visual spectacles with soundtracks that really benefit from the best bitrate possible. This box set compiles all his big movies with Warner Bros (before the move to Universal), so you're unlikely to ever see a more comprehensive one. Including all his Batman movies and some other modern classics like Interstellar and Inception, 15% off this sort of huge collection is a great deal.