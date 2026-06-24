Grand Theft Auto mania is about to reach peak momentum. It was already revealed by Rockstar Games that the pre-order date was set for Thursday 25 June – but now the publisher has revealed when.
And it's quite simple: "midnight local time", reads the official newswire. That means each worldwide region will see the price(s) you'll have to pay to pre-order as the clock clicks over the midnight hour.
- Here's where to buy GTA VI for PS5 or Xbox
Since that particular newswire dropped, however, official US pricing was also revealed (on Businesswire). As rumoured, the game will be available in 'tiered' versions, priced as so:
|Row 0 - Cell 0
US
UK
AUS
GTA VI
$79.99
TBC (£79.99)
TBC
GTA VI: Ultimate Edition
$99.99
TBC (£99.99)
TBC
That's right: only the two versions, not three as had been suggested. The base version of the game promises a "single-player experience set in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the series yet."
The Ultimate Edition, meanwhile, "amplifies this experience with an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action threaded across all aspects of [the key protagonists] Jason and Lucia’s story".
There's more, too. All pre-orders ahead of 20 November – the game goes on-sale on the 19 November – will include the Vintage Vice City Pack, which is "a collection of items that flash back to when the neon burned brightest," plus a month of GTA+ for free – that all-important GTA Online experience.
It's expected that GTA VI's online offering will be a huge hit that will keep the game's life running for many years beyond its single-player debut.
Interestingly, both digital and physical copies of the game will be available from 12 November for "pre-loading", to ensure a smooth startup experience on 19 November when everything goes live proper.
The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox and PC. Download pricing may vary to physical purchases (TBC), and based on the US pricing information above, we'd expect the UK version to be £79.99 and £99.99 – we'll know officially in just a handful of hours...
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
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