You can get iOS 9's new emoji right now – and there’s finally a unicorn

Monkey, burrito, map, weight lifting champ and more

By

Apple's iOS 9.1 beta has been available to developers for a day or so - but it's now coming to the public and it brings with it a whole new bunch of emoji. Some are useful, some are not.

The update to iOS 9.1 brings with it the Unicode Version 8.0 emoji you may have seen before – but now they're soon be up for grabs to everybody.

New additions to the iOS emoji library include a robot face, a taco, a plane taking off and landing and the all important dragon face.

A few of our new favourites include the turkey, investigator face, conch shell, sword and don't forget the weight lifter lady.

There's a few more sensible ones in there as well such as lightning, popcorn, shirt and tie, camp site, church, camera flash and microscope.

These will be all up for grabs when iOS 9.1 rolls out officially – iOS 9 is coming on September 16but that sadly won't include these new emoji so you'll need to download the public beta to make use of it.

Via SlashGear

