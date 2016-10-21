Golden Joystick Awards 2016: Who's nominated for Innovation of the Year?

We're getting excited about one category in particular at this year's Golden Joystick Awards - Innovation of the Year! Because, you know, that's what we love here at T3.com.

What's more, the category features some of our favourite tech of the year including our own Gadget of the Year, the awesome HTC Vive. Here's who's nominated:

Guitar Hero live - Activision

Guitar Hero TV makes you feel like you're on MTV, playing along to streamed songs with your trusty placcy axe.

HTC Vive - HTC

Headset that turns any room into a 3D space. Best launch games include Vanishing Realms and Job Simulator.

No Man's Sky - Hello Games

Few games this year matched Hello Games' ambitions of a procedurally generated universe loaded with stuff.

Oculus Roft - Oculus VR

Snazzy headset packs an impressive 100-degree field of view, and aims to deliver education as well as entertainment.

Playstation VR - Sony

Sony's VR project cleverly eliminates 'Screen Door Effect' – the gap between pixels when you look at its display.

Pokemon Go - Nintendo/Niantic

Caught 'em all yet? Chasing Pikachu and Charmander through the streets was the global craze of the summer.

Quantum Break

Game and TV show developed in tandem, the latter telling the story chiefly from the villains' perspective.

All about this year's Golden Joysticks

The ceremony takes place on Friday 18 November at the indigO2 in the world famous O2 Arena in London. For the first time in the Golden Joystick Awards history, YOU can attend the event, with a limited number of balcony tickets being sold to watch the full ceremony, the tickets are £10 each.

Vote for your best games of 2015/16 at goldenjoystick.com and you can claim a 'Golden bundle' from Green Man Gaming for just £1/$1/1€.

The three PC games in the bundle include Spec Ops: The Line, rated 4 out of 5 by GamesRadar+, the remake of the 1987 PC classic Sid Meier's Pirates! and a Mystery Game. On top of this, voters will be able to get their £1/$1/€1 back in Green Man Gaming credit if they play Spec Ops: The Line.

The Golden Joystick Awards are the only annual awards voted for by gamers, and in 2015 an incredible nine million votes were cast. There are 21 publicly voted categories, with additional special awards being chosen by an expert panel.

Step by step instructions on how to claim the games from Green Man Gaming will be communicated to voters in October.