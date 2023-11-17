Very Black Friday sale is live – the 5 best deals T3's experts recommend

It's November already, so you know what that means - no not Christmas songs (too soon!) we're talking Black Friday deals. And the big retailers have gone early this year.

One of those is Very, which always has a wide range on offer. It can be a bit tricky to find the absolutely essential deals in such a wide selection however so I've enlisted the help of our crack team to highlight the very best bargains.

PlayStation 5 (Disc Edition): was £479 , now £379

Sony's super powerful console is a big step up from th last generation. With 4K raytracing technology, gaming has never looked better. Adaptive triggers and haptic feedback make for a unique controller experience.

GHD Dry & Style Set: was £248 , now £159 T3's Home Staff Writer loves this hair dryer and straightener combo that helps you get great hair in a rapid time. The straighteners can get up to temperature in just 30 seconds!

Apple iPhone 14 (128GB): was £764 , now £649 Sure it's no longer the latest model, but the iPhone 14 is still a very capable phone that's still receiving iOS updates. If you're on an older generation device this is a tempting offer to switch.



Garmin Forerunner 55: was £179 , now £129 T3's Active Staff Writer had this deal catch her eye and for good reason. We love the Forerunner 55 as a brilliantly simple smartwatch for those starting to get serious about running and fitness.

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer: was £269 , now £219 Everyone loves an air fryer and this is the mother of them all. This giant 10.4L capacity beast features two separate compartments for big meals and those that require different temperatures and timings. You might never use your oven again!

Obviously, there are great deals at a whole host of retailers including the likes of Argos and Currys. If you're looking for something more specialist you could check out the 5 hidden gem Black Friday sales too.