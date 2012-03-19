UK the most internet-based economy study suggests

Accounting for 8.3 per cent of the British economy, a new study has found that the UK is the world's most internet-based economy

The new figures, compiled by researchers at the Boston Consulting Group, found that the UK's “internet economy”, which accounts for a higher percentage of the country's overall economy that any other G20 nation, was worth a staggering £121 billion back in 2010.



The lofty internet-based revenues, which equate to more than £2,000 per British resident, saw the web responsible for a larger proportion of the UK's economy than the healthcare, education and construction sectors.



Expected to continue its rapid growth at a rate of 11 per cent a year, the BCG findings have suggested that a massive 13.5 per cent of all retail purchases in the UK were made online in 2010, a figure which is expected to rise to 23 per cent by 2016.



Via: BBC

