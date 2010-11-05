Toshiba FOLIO 100 lands in the UK

Toshiba's jumped into the tablet market with its FOLIO 100

The Toshiba FOLIO 100, touted to be an Apple iPad competitor, can now be bought in the UK for £329.





The 10.1" multi-touch capacitative touchscreen tablet that runs on Android 2.2 Froyo supports Adobe Flash 10.1 with integrated HDMI connectivity and a 1.3MP front-facing webcam.



Users of this tablet can download apps from Toshiba Market Place, which can be accessed directly from the device. The tablet, although an Android cannot access the Android Marketplace. The tablet weighs a light 760g.



Its 10.1", 1024 by 600p screen supports pinch-to-zoom and swipe controls.



The Toshiba FOLIO 100 has a variety of connectivity options. USB 2.0, Wi-fi and Bluetooth are included along with an integrated SD slot with additional storage of up to 32GB.



Specially for music afficiandos, Music Place is on the FOLIO 100 - it's a digital music service which is powered by online store 7Digital. Music Place offers an instant, on-demand access to an online music catalogue, allowing users to download purchased tracks direct to their FOLIO 100 device.



Purchase the latest tablet to hit the market for £329 at stores across the UK.



