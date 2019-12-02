This HP Pavillion laptop deal has been discounted by almost $1,000 for Cyber Monday

Feeling nervous about pulling the trigger on a new laptop? Don't want to spend thousands? No need. Now is the perfect time to pick one up, as this great offer from computer manufacturer HP has slashed the price of its Pavillion 15.6" touchscreen laptop to just $449.99, a massive $850 discount.

Head to the HP store for its full range of Black Friday deals, or check out our choice deal in more detail below. You'll have to move fast though, as these deals expire tomorrow. Once they're gone, they're gone!

HP Pavilion 15z Touch Full-HD Laptop | was $1,299.00 | now $449.99 in the HP Store

A "stylish powerhouse", the HP Pavillion is a classic workhorse laptop. With 16GB of RAM, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, touch screen technology and smooth metal finish, there's plenty to like here and more than enough under the hood to manage tasks both at home and at the office. The incredible $850 discount is the icing on the cake. View Deal

Not too shabby, eh? There's more where that came from in the HP Store, but you haven't got long to take advantage of these great discounts: just a few hours, in fact. If you want to be gaming on a new top-of-the-line machine by Christmas, you could do a lot worse than swooping in on one of these stellar deals.

