This Black Friday Bitdefender bargain will save you over 50% on antivirus and VPN protection

Picture the scene: you're online. Maybe you're browsing Reddit, maybe you're checking out the best Black Friday deals. But then out of nowhere, your screen is covered in pop-ups and you're well and truly stuck in some giant web of viruses.

Now, obviously that isn't the ideal situation and securing some powerful antivirus software could sort you right out. But getting one at a cheap price isn't always that simple.

Luckily, we've got your back, with a stellar Black Friday discount of over 50% on a big name in antivirus. Cutting all of Bitdefender's antivirus packages by over half price, this sale is the perfect time to protect your personal tech.

You can even add a VPN service to your deal, still with that amazing discount – that way, you're not only protected when you're on the internet but also completely untraceable.

With year long packages from as little as £14.99 from Bitdefender, you can secure your laptop or home PC without going all out on cost. Check out the deals in full below. Buying from the US? Click here for Bitdefender's US Black Friday deals, with the same terrific discount on all three protection packages.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2020 | was £39.99 | now £14.99 with Bitdefender

At a price of just under £15, this is an incredibly affordable price to be paying for all-round protection of your software. You get protection of up to three devices, automatic updates to keep your antivirus up to date at all times and free online support all the way through the year.View Deal

Bitdefender Internet Security 2020 | was £69.99 | now £24.99 with Bitdefender

Jumping up in both price and level of protection, this is simply a more advanced version of the package above. You still get PC protection for up to three devices for a full year, all year support and continuous updates. The only difference is that the protection covering your devices is both stronger and more advanced.

View Deal

Bitdefender Total Security 2020 | was £49.99 | now £19.99 with Bitdefender

Finally, the big all-singing, all-dancing package from Bitdefender. At a price of £19.99, this option is around the same price point as the two above. However, for that extra price, you can also protect your windows devices, MacOS, iOS and Android, with protection of up to five devices.

View Deal

