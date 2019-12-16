These Blink security camera deals will keep your presents safe this Christmas

Blink has two security cameras available to us in the UK — the Blink XT2, and the Blink indoor camera range. These stylish, nifty, expandable security systems have made quite a reputation for themselves in a short period of time, so you’d be silly to miss out on this: Amazon are offering an excellent 20% discount across the entire Blink range this Christmas, with price drops on everything from single cameras to five-camera comprehensive setups. Check out the deals below:

Blink XT2 outdoor/indoor smart security camera | from £79.99 (one camera) to £319.99 (five cameras) at Amazon

Save 20% off one, two, three and five-camera setups from Blink. The XT2 is both indoor and outdoor friendly and comes armed with motion detection, cloud storage and a two-year battery life. Peep on the goings-on in your home and stream footage to your phone: the perfect way to catch Santa in the act.View Deal

Blink Indoor Home security camera | from £63.99 (one camera) to £231.99 (five cameras) at Amazon

The same great Blink service tailor-made for indoors. The cams can be linked to Amazon Alexa, from which they can be controlled with a voice command, while due to the lack of outside weatherproofing, this security camera system actually comes in much cheaper than the XT2. View Deal

So why should you be excited about Blink security camera deals?

The best Blink XT2 deals for Christmas

The XT2 is completely waterproof, making it equally great for indoors and outdoors. Tech-wise, it’s at the top of its game, with HD video, motion detection, built-in microphone, and Alexa-controlled auto-arm and disarm just some of the features it has on offer.

Needing just two AA batteries, the Blink XT2 is powerful without needing the power. With two way communication, you can speak to and listen to the people at home. It records in HD, and features a live video mode that you can tap into using the app.

Check out the best Blink XT2 deals for December below.

The best Blink indoor camera deals for Christmas

The Blink indoor camera offers all the functionality of the Blink XTC - just without the weatherproofing. This means you get the same HD video, the same microphone, and the same sensor functionality - just at a cheaper price.

You can create entire systems of up to five or more cameras, which means you could place a camera in the nursery, in the kitchen to keep an eye on the dog when you’re out, and even above the front door — just for extra security.

So why not get hold of the popular camera while it’s on offer? Take a look at the best Blink indoor camera deals now:

